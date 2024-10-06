Top-30 WR Aaron Gregory gives his take on UGA's offense

in other news
Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Auburn
The crowd didn't live up to Kirby Smart's standards, but did the player grades?
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has his best day against Auburn
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins set the tone against Auburn on the very first play of the game,
GALLERY: UGA hosts big recruiting weekend for Auburn
Georgia a number of high-profile recruits on Saturday for its game against Auburn.
Recruit reactions from Georgia's win over Auburn
UGASports is gathering reactions from Georgia's recruiting visitors from the win over Auburn.
Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Auburn
Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi are joined by the best Dawg fans around the country to discuss Georgia's big win.
in other news
Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Auburn
The crowd didn't live up to Kirby Smart's standards, but did the player grades?
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has his best day against Auburn
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins set the tone against Auburn on the very first play of the game,
GALLERY: UGA hosts big recruiting weekend for Auburn
Georgia a number of high-profile recruits on Saturday for its game against Auburn.
Aaron Gregory has been keeping a close eye on Georgia.
The Bulldogs have moved up the list for the 2026 Rivals100 receiver in recent months. The home-state school is now a top contender for the No. 3 receiver in the class.
On Saturday, Gregory saw Georgia's offense in person for the first time this season. What did he think?