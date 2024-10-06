Advertisement

in other news

Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Auburn

Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Auburn

The crowd didn't live up to Kirby Smart's standards, but did the player grades?

Premium content
 • Paul Maharry
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has his best day against Auburn

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has his best day against Auburn

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins set the tone against Auburn on the very first play of the game,

 • Harrison Reno
GALLERY: UGA hosts big recruiting weekend for Auburn

GALLERY: UGA hosts big recruiting weekend for Auburn

Georgia a number of high-profile recruits on Saturday for its game against Auburn.

 • Lance McCurley
Recruit reactions from Georgia's win over Auburn

Recruit reactions from Georgia's win over Auburn

UGASports is gathering reactions from Georgia's recruiting visitors from the win over Auburn.

 • Jed May
Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Auburn

Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Auburn

Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi are joined by the best Dawg fans around the country to discuss Georgia's big win.

 • Paul Maharry

in other news

Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Auburn

Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Auburn

The crowd didn't live up to Kirby Smart's standards, but did the player grades?

Premium content
 • Paul Maharry
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has his best day against Auburn

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has his best day against Auburn

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins set the tone against Auburn on the very first play of the game,

 • Harrison Reno
GALLERY: UGA hosts big recruiting weekend for Auburn

GALLERY: UGA hosts big recruiting weekend for Auburn

Georgia a number of high-profile recruits on Saturday for its game against Auburn.

 • Lance McCurley
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 6, 2024
Top-30 WR Aaron Gregory gives his take on UGA's offense
Default Avatar
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Aaron Gregory has been keeping a close eye on Georgia.

The Bulldogs have moved up the list for the 2026 Rivals100 receiver in recent months. The home-state school is now a top contender for the No. 3 receiver in the class.

On Saturday, Gregory saw Georgia's offense in person for the first time this season. What did he think?

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
UGA
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement