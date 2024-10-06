What’s the Line? (vs. Miss. State)

As of Sunday evening, Georgia is favored over visiting Mississippi State by 34.5 points with a point total of 52.5 for their game this Saturday. The home Bulldogs, who haven’t covered a game this season against the spread (ATS) in four straight contests, haven’t lost five games in a row ATS since the 2015 season.

Matchup: Georgia is 4-1 straight up this season, yet 1-4 ATS. In their last game, the Bulldogs defeated Auburn, 31-13, but didn’t cover as a 21.5-point favorite. Miss. State is 2-3 straight up and 1-4 ATS for the season. The visiting Bulldogs are coming off an open week. Coming off open weeks the last two seasons, Miss. State defeated Arkansas as a touchdown underdog a year ago, and beat Auburn in overtime in 2022.

Trends: After last Saturday’s ATS loss to Auburn, Kirby Smart is only 4-11 ATS as a home favorite of 21-plus points. Despite Miss. State’s cover in its last game (a 35-13 loss at Texas as a 37.5-point underdog), the visiting Bulldogs are 3-11-1 ATS as a double-digit underdog and 6-13-1 ATS vs. Top-15 teams since 2018.

Series History: Georgia has covered three of its last four meetings with Miss. State, including the last meeting when it won, 45-19, as a 16.5-point favorite on the road in 2022.

Georgia has won 11 meetings in a row straight up in Athens over Miss. State, during which time UGA is 8-3 ATS.

At 34.5 points, it would not only mark the most favored Georgia has ever been in this series, but one of the most favored the Bulldogs have ever been for a conference game. The most Georgia has ever been favored over an SEC foe since the late 1940s:

-39’— Missouri, 2021

-38— Vanderbilt, 2022

-35’—Vanderbilt, 2021

-33’—Vanderbilt, 2014

-32’—Vanderbilt, 2023