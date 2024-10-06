By the Numbers: Georgia vs Auburn

1 – Dan Jackson blocked an Auburn field goal attempt at the end of the first half. It was Georgia’s first blocked field goal since Nazir Stackhouse blocked one in the 2022 SEC Championship against LSU.

1 – Chaz Chambliss got his first sack of the season late in the third quarter and now has 3.5 in his career.

2 – Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins had a career-high two sacks with both coming in the first quarter and now leads the team with three on the season.

2 – Carson Beck threw two touchdown passes without an interception against Auburn. He has 12 touchdown passes on the season and 42 in his career.

2 – London Humphreys had two receptions with both coming in the fourth quarter including one on a big third down conversion..

2 and 6 – Trevor Etienne had two touchdown rushes and six receptions. He was the first Bulldog to have those numbers in a single game since Robert Edwards in 1996. The six receptions were a career-best for Etienne.

3 – Dillon Bell caught a three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and now has a team-leading three on the season. Four of his teammates have two apiece.

3 – Brett Thorson punted three times for the Bulldogs and had one of them downed at the three-yard line by Dominic Lovett.

5 – The Dawgs defense had a total of five tackles for loss.

5.8 – Both teams averaged 5.8 yards per play in the game.

7 – For the second straight game, Jackson led the team in tackles. This time he had seven.

7 for 38 – Nate Frazier had seven rush attempts for 38 yards. It was his most carries since the season-opener when he had 11.

8 – Georgia has now won eight straight games versus Auburn. It is the second-longest streak in the series after the nine in a row set by Georgia from 1923 to 1931.

8-for-9 – After going 2-for-2 against Auburn, Georgia is 8-for-9 on fourth down conversions this season. The Bulldogs converted nine in the entire 2023 season.

9-1 - Kirby Smart is 9-1 all-time against Auburn in his nine seasons as Georgia’s head coach.

13.1 – Auburn scored 13 points on Saturday. In the last 12 meetings against Georgia, the Tigers have averaged 13.1 points per game.

27 – The Bulldogs have won 27 consecutive games at Sanford Stadium. The home winning streak is the longest active streak in the FBS.

47 – Peyton Woodring has made all seven of his field goals attempts this season, but on Saturday he made one from 47 which was his first in the 40s range.

65-56-8 – In a once very tight series, Georgia now leads the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry 65-56-8.

79.3 – Beck completed 79.3 percent of his passes against Auburn (23-of-29). Last week against Alabama, he completed just 54 percent.

88 – Etienne had a season-high 88 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

91 – Jarquez Hunter led all players with 91 yards rushing in the game. He had 97 yards on the ground in his first three games against Georgia combined.

102 – This was the 102nd Homecoming game for the Bulldogs and Georgia has a 82-18-2 record in those games.