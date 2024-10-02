The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Ellis Robinson IV waits his turn
Here is the Oct. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Robinson update
Ellis Robinson IV entered Georgia with a lot of hype and with the potential to win a starting job at cornerback.
Through four games that hasn't materialized.
Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey have been Georgia's starting corners, with Robinson appearing only in blowout wins against Clemson and Tennessee Tech. Robinson did not see any snaps against Kentucky or Alabama.
Head coach Kirby Smart was asked to provide an update on Robinson at the quarter-season mark.
“Ellis is getting better. He works his tail off. We've tried to find roles for him on special teams. He's continuing to grow. He practices with the twos all practices and goes one-on-one reps and gets better. He's a good tackler,” Smart said. “He's physical at the line of scrimmage. Does a good job with his hands, a good job with ball location, like getting balls down, but he's continuing to challenge those other guys. We've had those guys this week all getting lots of reps and competing.”
