Nate Frazier didn't make playing as a freshman look hard at first.

In his first collegiate game, the freshman running back provided a spark to Georgia's offense. Frazier rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in the season-opening win over Clemson.

Since then, Frazier has had nine carries in three games. He didn't touch the ball once in the loss at Alabama.

But Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Frazier's growth hasn't slowed.

"Nate's doing a great job," Smart said. "He's improving week to week. He takes a lot of pride in his performance. He's a hard, hard worker. He's very conscientious about it."

It's tough to play in the SEC as a freshman. It's even more difficult at a place like Georgia where elite talent is stacked on top of each other recruiting class after recruiting class.

Smart said one challenge he faces is getting freshmen to realize that every path is different.

"Really, in the cases that you get guys playing, it's usually a phenomenal talent or a need, a tremendous need, meaning you have a deficit at that position," Smart said. "He's got to go play. In the case of KJ (Bolden), he's a talented player. We have other talented players, but sometimes you have people in front of them. And it's about growth, development. We talked (Monday), you know, Jordan Davis hadn't really played at this point in time this rest of the year. Quay Walker didn't touch the field. Eric Stokes didn't do anything. Ladd (McConkey) was on the scout team. They were all pretty good players."

Running back Cash Jones echoed Smart's sentiments. He said his freshman year was "not easy" as he learned Georgia's offense.

But Jones also sees that Frazier is a talented player who will be able to help the Bulldogs as the season goes on.

"He's done a great job," Jones said. "He's crazy fast. His feet are insane, but he's doing a great job and we're just trying to find ways to be able to put him on the field and use his speed and his quickness."