Key points from CJ Allen's press conference

Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia’s game against Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Jed May • UGASports
Staff

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen met with the media on Tuesday. Here are the key points from his press conference ahead of the game with Auburn.

Allen said the defense has been working on its issues from the Alabama game. He said the standard is still the same as far as not giving up any points.

Allen feels facing Alabama is good preparation for what they will see from Auburn's offense on Saturday. He feels the keys are knowing which gaps to fit and working as a unit on defense.

As far as eye discipline against Auburn, Allen said each player needs to focus on their assigned key that they pick out before the snap.

Allen said he tells the freshmen linebackers to keep working because you never know when your number will be called. As someone who played a lot as a freshman, Allen has made sure they know they are one injury away from playing time.

Tackling has been an emphasis in practice this week. The team has been "thudding" in practice every opportunity they can.

