PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Key points from Cash Jones' October 1 press conference

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Cash Jones spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday.

Below are the highlights of what he said.

• Jones said the team has been very impressed with Auburn’s front seven.

• Jones said the game with Alabama was “fun.” Said “I know we had a slow start, but we know what we need to fix.”

• Jones said coaches have not been happy with how the first half went.

• Jones said he’s been humbled with the praise heaped on him by Kirby Smart. “It’s great he has my back.”

• Jones said Nate Frazier is “crazy fast” and the team is trying to find ways to take advantage of that on the field.

• Jones said “focus” is the biggest reason he’s been able to have success.

• Jones said the players talk about getting off to fast starts every day. “We haven’t been doing a good job,” Jones said.

Cash Jones said the offense is "very aware" of the need to start faster.
Cash Jones said the offense is "very aware" of the need to start faster.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mva2V5LXBvaW50cy1mcm9tLWNhc2gtam9uZXMtb2N0b2Jlci0xLXByZXNz LWNvbmZlcmVuY2UiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw aXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk dDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5j ID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9u IG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24K ICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMi OwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0p KCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZj Nz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnVnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmtleS1w b2ludHMtZnJvbS1jYXNoLWpvbmVzLW9jdG9iZXItMS1wcmVzcy1jb25mZXJl bmNlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNjAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8 L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK