Cash Jones spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday.

Below are the highlights of what he said.

• Jones said the team has been very impressed with Auburn’s front seven.

• Jones said the game with Alabama was “fun.” Said “I know we had a slow start, but we know what we need to fix.”

• Jones said coaches have not been happy with how the first half went.

• Jones said he’s been humbled with the praise heaped on him by Kirby Smart. “It’s great he has my back.”

• Jones said Nate Frazier is “crazy fast” and the team is trying to find ways to take advantage of that on the field.

• Jones said “focus” is the biggest reason he’s been able to have success.

• Jones said the players talk about getting off to fast starts every day. “We haven’t been doing a good job,” Jones said.