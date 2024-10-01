The latest on Ousmane Kromah with a decision approaching
One of Georgia's top targets is about to come off the board.
Rivals100 running back Ousmane Kromah is set to announce his commitment this Saturday. Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, and Tennessee are the four announced finalists.
Here is the latest on Kromah with a decision fast approaching.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news