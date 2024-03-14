Here is the March 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Helmet communications

With the NCAA greenlighting the use of helmet communications for football, teams won't have to send signals from the sideline and worry about opponents -- ahem, Michigan -- skirting the rules to steal them in person ahead of time.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is among many who are interested in what this will look like for the Bulldogs in 2024.

“I’m really interested to see how that’s going to change. We’re really a no-huddle offense because we don’t huddle much. How does that change in the communications to the wide receivers and the offensive line? Are we still going to have to signal all that type of stuff?” Beck said. “Hopefully, it’s just me and (Mike) Bobo because I don’t need to hear everyone else yelling and chirping in my ear while I’m trying to listen to the play. But yeah, I am really interested to see how that’s going to change offenses.”

Head coach Kirby Smart said the SEC will send the helmet technology to each of its 16 teams.

“You just don’t want to overload them with information,” Smart said. “As I understand it, each SEC team would have three helmet devices they could use in practice. It's a supply chain issue. Nothing like this school has 10, this school has two,” Smart said. “There’s a lot of liability involved in touching the helmets and putting pieces in, so they're going to distribute those equally among the conference.”

Smith happy with combine 40 time

Nothing surprised Tykee Smith about his 4.4-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine.

“I kind of already knew I was going to run that,” Smith said. “I told y’all I was going to shock people when that time came across the screen.”

Given his prior time, there was no need for Smith to run the 40 at Georgia's pro day.

Smith is also confident that NFL teams now know he's much more of a versatile defensive back than they may have originally thought.

“I think I can play multiple positions. That’s why I wanted to go to the Senior Bowl,” Smith said. “I’ve got film in nickel, but I wanted to show I can play high safety, too.”

