Trevor Etienne had made an early impressive on his new teammates and coaches at Georgia.

The former Florida running back joined the Bulldogs earlier this season and has stepped up as a leader during winter workouts. He's impressed head coach Kirby Smart.

The two-time winning national championship head coach had positive words to say about Etienne.

“Everything we’ve heard about (Trevor) Etienne before he got here has held true," Smart said during the first day of spring practice. "He’s a tremendous leader, he’s a high-character kid, so he immediately surges into a leadership role. He’s not a first-year player. He’s been in our league and our conference, and he has standards and expectations.”

Etienne is a veteran running back who brings two seasons' worth of SEC experience to Georgia. The former Gators' tailback has played and performed well at the highest level.

Veteran leadership is something that this Bulldog squad needs heading into spring practice.

This is something that especially holds true in Georgia's running back, which doesn't have a leader following the departures of Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards to the NFL.