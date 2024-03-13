Brock Bowers has been conspicuously absent from the leadup to the NFL Draft.

Georgia's three-time All-American tight end didn't participate in drills at the NFL Combine. At Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, Bowers again watched from the side due to a hamstring injury.

But as his head coach Kirby Smart said, Bowers has proven all he needs to prove.

"Watch the tape. The tape speaks for itself," Smart said. "Nobody really asks about Brock, because everybody's seen him. They've been to our practices. They know what he can do. I don't think there's a lot of questions about Brock Bowers' toughness or ability."

Bowers has fielded all kinds of questions from teams throughout the draft process. He has discussed his own football knowledge as well as breaking down what he could have done better in his own game.

When it comes to his on-field play, Bowers hopes he has shown teams just how versatile he can be.

"I feel like wherever I go, I can be used in a bunch of ways," Bowers said. "I feel like that’ll be how I’m used best and everything like that. I hope I go to a place that’s willing to use me like that."

Bowers feels like his time in Athens has him ready for the next level.

"I think it’s all about the mindset and stuff coming here," Bowers said. "We work so hard every single day. I feel like that, the coaching and the people around, especially when we’re practicing against so many talented guys and gifted guys. I think that helps a lot in the development process."

Bowers said he isn't focused on which team could draft him in next month's NFL Draft. While his mother is a big San Francisco 49ers fan, Bowers said he has no preference.

All he wants is to fulfill a dream he's had for years.

"I remember sitting in my living room watching Monday Night Football, looking at the TV and being like, I want to play there one day," Bowers said. "Just being able to live that dream and hopefully be able to do that at the next level."