Ladd McConkey's journey hasn't left much time for reflection.

The former three-star has worked his way from overlooked high school prospect to one of Georgia's most productive receivers during its recent run of success. That much hard work results in little time for smelling roses.

But lately, as his Georgia career culminates in stops at the NFL Combine and the Bulldogs' Pro Day, McConkey has found time to reminisce.

"I guess at the Combine, it really kind of set in," McConkey said. "It’s like, this is pretty cool. I’m not there yet, but it’s another step on the journey."

Kirby Smart reflected on McConkey's progression as well.

Over the past four years, Smart said, no one on the team has worked harder than McConkey. Smart said that McConkey "ascended and aspired to be great."

"A chip on his shoulder," Smart said of what he saw in McConkey during his recruitment. "A young man that wanted to prove everybody wrong. We bet on him to be a good player, and he did. He was very productive. We're fortunate to have kids like that in our state that get overlooked and work really hard. Luckily we have enough staff people here that we were able to find him.”

That chip served McConkey well during the 2020 season, a year he spent on the scout team. While he doesn't feel like he was actually ready to play in hindsight, McConkey did say that year helped him feel like he belonged.

"It was like on scout team when I feel like I was making plays over there," McConkey said. "Some of those guys were like, listen dude, just hang on. They’re going to put you out there, they’ve got to."

Now into the draft process, McConkey's stock continues to soar.

He turned heads with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine earlier this month. McConkey also feels like his versatility and route running has impressed NFL scouts.

"His ability to separate is probably one of his key things," Smart said. "In the NFL, there's less touching. You're able to run routes. That's going to be advantageous for Ladd. He can come in and out of breaks. I think when they watch him on third down, he's pretty elite on third down at getting open. That keeps the chains moving."

There will be doubters as McConkey takes his talents to the NFL. But he knows that his time in Athens has him as ready as he'll ever be.

"I think Kamari (Lassiter) said it, Georgia’s prepared him in every way possible," McConkey said. "That’s what every other guy that comes back here says. 'Dude, you’re going to be steps ahead.' The schedule we do, the discipline we have here, everything we do at Georgia I feel like sets us up for the next level."