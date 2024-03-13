Brock Bowers on why he did not take part

Advertisement

Brock Bowers didn’t compete during Georgia’s Pro Day Wednesday morning, but it was not because he did not want to. According to Bowers, the reason he did not compete was due to a hamstring he tweaked two weeks ago. “I’d rather be working out with the other guys,” Bowers said. “But stuff happens.” Reps from all 32 teams had no doubt hoped to see Bowers run after not doing so at the NFL Combine two weeks ago. But they will soon have their chance. Bowers-who has been training in San Francisco-said he will be holding a private workout for teams on April 10. Otherwise, Bowers said he’s fine, including the ankle he injured last year at Vanderbilt. “It’s 100 percent,” Bowers said. “It’s been really good. It’s been good.”

Amarius Mims limited

A creaky hamstring also kept offensive tackle Amarius Mims from running for scouts Wednesday. He did, however, take part in the bench press. Mims set a personal goal of 25. Unfortunately, it did not come to pass. “I had a set number. I didn’t get that set number, so there’s still work to do,” Mims said. Mims acknowledged his sample size of starts at Georgia (8) isn’t a lot, but in the long run should not affect where he’s selected in April’s draft. “I know my starts and snaps aren’t as much as others, but I was fortunate enough to go to the best university in the nation where they prepared me on and off the field,” Mims said. “I feel that will help me. Plus, my maturity level has increased day by day. That’s still talked about, but I really don’t listen to it anymore.” Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart said Mims shouldn’t, either. “I think the eight-career starts thing is a mistake. What does that matter if you block Travon Walker, Nolan Smith, and Robert Beal your whole career?” Smart said. “Why does eight starts matter? Would you rather have someone who started 27 games and played against nobody or have someone who played against first-round draft picks every day in practice? I know which one I’m picking.”

Tykee Smith not surprised at Combine 40 time

Tykee Smith was not surprised he ran a 4.4 at the NFL Combine. “I kind of already knew I was going to run that,” Smith said. “I told y’all I was going to shock people when that time came across the screen.” Smith did not run the 40 at Georgia’s Pro Day. He also believes he showed teams he’s more versatile than many originally thought. “I think I can play multiple positions. That’s why I wanted to go to the Senior Bowl,” Smith said. “I’ve got film in nickel, but I wanted to show I can play high safety, too.”

Sedrick Van Pran on possibly playing guard

Sedrick Van Pran started at center for three years for Georgia. But there’s a chance that might not be his position in the NFL. According to Van Pran, some teams have asked him about playing guard. “It mostly depends on the team. I’ve had some teams ask me specifically about guard, and some teams want to see me at center,” Van Pran said. “At the end of the day, it’s just about having versatility, because in the NFL, sometimes they only travel seven offensive linemen, so you have to be able to play different positions.” Although Van Pran repped at guard in practice for the Bulldogs, he never played the position in a game. “That wasn’t my role at Georgia,” Van Pran said. “I did what was asked by the team, so I guess we’ll find out.”

This and that