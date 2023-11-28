Here is the Nov. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Freshman linebackers step up

With Jamon Dumas-Johnson out with a broken left forearm, Georgia has relied on freshman linebackers C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson to step up. Head coach Kirby Smart has been pleased with how both have performed over the second half of the season.

“Yeah, they've grown up. They had to grow up fast, man. I mean, you talk about getting thrown into the fire at Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia Tech. They've had to play in three games that were really tough, physical games, and prep, each game was different in terms of style,” Smart said. “It's not like they've gone this style, this style, this style. They went from Ole Miss to Tennessee to Georgia Tech and had three completely different offenses to prepare for. And they're young guys. They make mistakes, but they also have a quiet confidence about them. They're good athletes, and they're well coached.”

Allen has tallied 33 tackles, one sack, and six quarterback pressures, and Wilson has totaled 12 tackles and half of a sack. Against Alabama, Smart said he’ll need more of the same from both youngsters.

“I’m really proud of what they've been able to do, and we need them to play well to get defensive stops,” Smart said. “When you're playing with freshmen at that position, I think anybody in the country will tell you, it's a little like playing with the quarterback there. You just don't want to have to play with freshmen there, but they are the guys that are up, and they've done a good job.”

Milroe’s comparison

Smart isn’t one to typically compare one player to another. When it comes to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, however, Smart offered a lofty comparison and then some.

Smart said Milroe reminds him of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"This guy is a bigger, more physical version of that," Smart said. "He's playing at a different speed than everybody else when you watch him."

Smart lauded Milroe’s ability to create plays when there may not be any initially. With his legs, Milroe can either scramble for a lot of yards on a broken play or extend a passing play and hit a receiver downfield.

"Some quarterbacks have to throw it away. Some quarterbacks have to take off and run. They turn plays into massive explosive plays," Smart said. "Part of their plan, they know their quarterback’s going to be able to extend plays. He has the longest time to throw in the entire NCAA. They make plays out of those plays. I think that’s really a contribution that they’ve made as a receiving corps—the ability to get open on plays that may not have been by design.”

Film don’t lie