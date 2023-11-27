Carson Beck has waited a long time for this opportunity.

He is in his fourth season at Georgia. Beck has watched from the bench for two SEC championship games, a loss to Alabama in 2021, and the win over LSU in 2022.

Now Beck finally gets his crack at the conference crown this Saturday when the Bulldogs tangle with the Crimson Tide once again.

"Obviously when I made my decision to come here, I knew that at some point when I did have my opportunity, we were going to have the chance to play in big-time games like this on a big-time stage," Beck said. "Obviously super-excited and stoked for the opportunity and the challenge that awaits us."

At one point in time, Beck thought he might one day be wearing the crimson and white in this game.

He committed to Alabama in the summer of 2018, a pledge that lasted just over seven months. Beck backed off his commitment and then switched his commitment to Georgia, but he still speaks fondly of Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

"Obviously a great coach—one of the greatest of all-time," Beck said. "Just stern with it, set the standard. It's a very similar program to Georgia, the things that we believe in, the ideals."

Beck has waited his turn at Georgia since enrolling as part of the Class of 2020. The early part of his first year as the starter didn't always run smoothly, but he pointed to one moment when he truly started to feel comfortable.

"It was definitely a work-in-progress as the season kind of started," Beck said. "I'd say that South Carolina game, after that second half, kind of where we started to pick up steam and started to, you know, become a little bit more comfortable within the offense and with the players around me. I think our confidence kind of shot up from there, and we've been able to pick up steam as the season has gone along."

Beck has stuck with his process throughout the season. In the eyes of his teammates, that's why he's been able to progress into one of college football's top quarterbacks this season.

It's also why they have full confidence in him heading into this weekend's clash for the SEC title.

"I think Carson’s done a tremendous job of just having a process throughout this season, week by week getting better," center Sedrick Van Pran said. "I think that’s the biggest thing that allows him, besides God, to carry himself in the manner that he does—just his preparation throughout the week."