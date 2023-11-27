Kendall Milton playing the best football of his Bulldog career.

Kendall Milton had a big smile on his face as he offered a friendly hello to reporters leaving the Butts-Mehre Building following Monday’s interview session to preview Saturday’s SEC Championship. He had every reason to do so. In many ways, Milton’s Bulldog career has been frustrating due to injuries in his four seasons in Athens. However, as Georgia prepares to face Alabama, a healthy Milton is playing the best football of his life. In the Bulldogs’ last three games, the California native has rushed 41 times for 359 yards, including a career-best 156 last week at Georgia Tech. He’s also scored touchdowns in each of Georgia’s last six games, including five in the recent three. He’s currently second to Daijun Edwards in rushing with 99 carries for 655 yards and 10 touchdowns. Edwards has rushed for 780 yards with 11 scores. Kirby Smart attributes Milton's success to "good run scheme, being in the right runs at the right time, understanding the leverages, a really good run plan, and perimeter blocking. But he certainly is healthier than he's been.” That’s been bad news for opposing defenses. After Saturday’s win over Georgia Tech, Smart mentioned the fact several Yellow Jackets defenders had to come out while attempting to bring down the 220-pounder. “He's running with confidence. I feel like he's hitting the hole a lot harder, because he's more confident, and being explosive is getting to the secondary. You're not going to be an explosive run offense if you don't get your backs to the secondary,” Smart said. “That's one thing we've been able to do is get him past that first level, and he's running through a lot of arm tackles, too, which is really important to be an explosive run team.”

Kendall Milton has rushed 41 times for 359 yards and five touchdowns in the last three games. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Smart on Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Julian Humphrey

Smart has always been coy when responding to questions about injuries. His answers regarding the progress of linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (forearm) and cornerback Julian Humphrey (shoulder) are an excellent example. “Yeah, still week to week with their injuries; trying to get both those guys back,” Smart said. Dumas-Johnson has not played since breaking a bone in his forearm against Missouri, with Humphrey missing the last two contests after sustaining an injury to his shoulder area against Ole Miss. Both players attended last Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech, although they did not dress out.

Freshmen linebackers stepping up

With Dumas-Johnson out, C.J. Allen has started each of Georgia’s past three games with fellow freshman Raylen Wilson also seeing considerable action. “Yeah, they've grown up. They had to grow up fast, man. I mean, you talk about getting thrown into the fire at the Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia Tech. They've had to play in three games that were really tough, physical games, and prep, each game was different in terms of style,” Smart said. “It's not like they've gone this style, this style, this style. They went from Ole Miss to Tennessee to Georgia Tech and had three completely different offenses to prepare for. And they're young guys. They make mistakes, but they also have a quiet confidence about them. They're good athletes, and they're well coached.” Statistically, both players have posted good numbers. Allen’s 33 tackles and a sack are seventh on the team. Wilson, meanwhile, has 12 tackles, including half a sack, and like Allen, has six quarterback pressures. “I’m really proud of what they've been able to do, and we need them to play well to get defensive stops,” Smart said. “When you're playing with freshmen at that position, I think anybody in the country will tell you, it's a little like playing with the quarterback there. You just don't want to have to play with freshmen there, but they are the guys that are up, and they've done a good job.”

“It’s going to be a trench war. Absolutely, it’s going to be a trench war. It’s going to be a hard-fought, physical game. You’ll win some battles, you’ll lose some battles. The biggest thing is just making sure you continue to fight.” — Sedrick Van Pran on playing Alabama

Sedrick Van Pran on Dylan Fairchild, Micah Morris

The number of snaps for offensive guards Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris has certainly picked up since the season began. While both were always going to have a big role on the offensive line, it wasn’t until some injuries that both saw more playing time than most thought they would. Center Sedrick Van Pran likes what he’s seen. “For them, the biggest thing has been their level of maturity,” Van Pran said. “I think they grew up a lot this year, coming to film sessions, coming to after-practice workout sessions where we’re all just trying to get better.” When Amarius Mims went out with a high-ankle sprain against South Carolina, Fairchild slid over to left guard with Xavier Truss moving to right tackle. Morris played an even bigger role against Georgia Tech with Tate Ratledge out with an injury to his knee. “For them, it’s just working on some of the little things, the extra details that go into making players great,” Van Pran said. “Those guys have really stepped up and take those things seriously.”

Kamari Lassiter on going against former teammate Jermaine Burton

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter said he and Jermaine Burton remain close friends. However, when he lines up against him on Saturday in the SEC Championship, all friendships will be put on hold. “Jermaine and I are definitely good friends. We were close two years ago, obviously, but now we’re on opposite sides,” Lassiter said. “When everything is between the lines, it gets different. You have to put that (friendship) aside when the game comes down to it.” Burton is the Crimson Tide’s leading receiver in terms of yardage with 33 catches for 749 yards and seven scores. “He’s a very crafty receiver; he understands coverages, he understands how to attack leverages and things like that,” Lassiter said. “He really knows how to get open and make plays for his quarterback.

