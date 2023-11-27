Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 12)

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

Continuing our new series for this season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed at the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for November 23 through November 26.

Jalen Carter

Advertisement

Jalen Carter’s impressive rookie campaign continued yesterday with his defensive and special teams performance in Philadelphia’s 37-34 win over Buffalo in overtime. Coming off the bench in reserve (but playing a season-high 76 defensive snaps), Carter totaled four tackles (tying a season-high), including a four-yard tackle for loss on Buffalo’s and former Bulldog teammate James Cook. What’s more, the first-year defensive tackle blocked a 34-yard field-goal attempt by Buffalo’s Tyler Bass in the second quarter after a perfectly timed leap. For Carter, who blocked two field goals and one extra point in three seasons at Georgia, it was the first blocked kick of his NFL career.

Roquan Smith

In typical fashion this season, Roquan Smith was defensively dominant in another win by the Baltimore Ravens. This time, playing all 66 defensive snaps from his inside linebacker position, Smith totaled a team-high eight tackles in the Ravens’ 20-10 win on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also forced a fumble and registered a pass defended as the Chargers were limited to 279 total yards. Smith currently ranks first in the NFL with 126 total tackles.

D'Andre Swift

Former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift was an integral part of Philadelphia’s 37-34 overtime victory last night over Buffalo. Swift, who rushed for 80 yards on 14 carries and caught a pass for a four-yard gain, had two critical runs in the comeback win: a 36-yard gain that led to a touchdown with the Eagles trailing by 10 points early in the third quarter and a 16-yarder (video) which set up Philadelphia’s game-winning touchdown in overtime. Swift’s 80 rushing yards were his most since Week 3 earlier this year. For the season, he currently ranks fourth in the NFL with 770 rushing yards (4.8 yards per carry).

The TOP DAWG: Matthew Stafford

For the second time this season, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams is our Top Dawg for the NFL weekend. Stafford completed 25 of 33 passes for 229 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in the Rams’ 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The former Georgia quarterback was also not sacked for the first time since Week 1 of this season. Stafford’s 121.1 passer rating yesterday was his highest since Week 11 of last season, while it marked the first time he had passed for four or more touchdowns in a single game since Week 6 of 2021. Currently, the oldest starting signal-caller in the league at 35, Stafford has quarterbacked the Rams to back-to-back wins since missing a start because of a thumb injury, as the Rams (5-6) now have a legitimate shot at securing a spot in the playoffs.

Georgia-turned-Steeler players offensive tackle Broderick Jones and receiver George Pickens were recently in the news. These “fellow Georgia Dawgs” celebrated Thanksgiving with Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin and his family. Earlier this month, Tomlin’s daughter, Harley, signed a gymnastics scholarship with UGA. Yesterday, the Steelers improved to 7-4 on the season with a 16-10 win at Cincinnati. In the victory, Pickens caught three passes for 58 yards while Jones helped pave the way for a team season-high 421 total yards.

For tonight’s Monday night game—Chicago Bears (3-8) at Minnesota Vikings (6-5)—there is one former Georgia player being featured. Lewis Cine, who is listed as a No. 2 safety with Minnesota, has primarily played on special teams beginning with his rookie campaign a season ago.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement