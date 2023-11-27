Continuing our new series for this season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed at the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for November 23 through November 26.

Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter’s impressive rookie campaign continued yesterday with his defensive and special teams performance in Philadelphia’s 37-34 win over Buffalo in overtime. Coming off the bench in reserve (but playing a season-high 76 defensive snaps), Carter totaled four tackles (tying a season-high), including a four-yard tackle for loss on Buffalo’s and former Bulldog teammate James Cook. What’s more, the first-year defensive tackle blocked a 34-yard field-goal attempt by Buffalo’s Tyler Bass in the second quarter after a perfectly timed leap. For Carter, who blocked two field goals and one extra point in three seasons at Georgia, it was the first blocked kick of his NFL career.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWxlbiBDYXJ0ZXIgcmVqZWN0ZWQgdGhlIGtpY2sg8J+aqzxicj48 YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0JVRnZzUEhJP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j QlVGdnNQSEk8L2E+IG9uIENCUzxicj7wn5OxOiBTdHJlYW0gb24gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTFBsdXM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxQbHVzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMWRPZXZKam9aWiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFk T2V2SmpvWlo8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zRjZHYXlJTHk5 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vM0Y2R2F5SUx5OTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBO RkwgKEBORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0 YXR1cy8xNzI4OTExMzgwMjk0ODkzODYzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDI2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Roquan Smith

In typical fashion this season, Roquan Smith was defensively dominant in another win by the Baltimore Ravens. This time, playing all 66 defensive snaps from his inside linebacker position, Smith totaled a team-high eight tackles in the Ravens’ 20-10 win on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also forced a fumble and registered a pass defended as the Chargers were limited to 279 total yards. Smith currently ranks first in the NFL with 126 total tackles.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb3F1YW4gU21pdGggTEJV4oC877iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ER0Q/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNER0Q8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Rhd2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EYXdnczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1J5akRMTTRXVkIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SeWpETE00V1ZCPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFRodW1zZXIgKEBKZWZmcmV5VGh1bXNlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KZWZmcmV5VGh1bXNlci9zdGF0dXMvMTcy ODk1MzgwNTc1NTMwMjI4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAyNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

D'Andre Swift

Former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift was an integral part of Philadelphia’s 37-34 overtime victory last night over Buffalo. Swift, who rushed for 80 yards on 14 carries and caught a pass for a four-yard gain, had two critical runs in the comeback win: a 36-yard gain that led to a touchdown with the Eagles trailing by 10 points early in the third quarter and a 16-yarder (video) which set up Philadelphia’s game-winning touchdown in overtime. Swift’s 80 rushing yards were his most since Week 3 earlier this year. For the season, he currently ranks fourth in the NFL with 770 rushing yards (4.8 yards per carry).

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EJiMzOTtBbmRyZSBTd2lmdCBjb250aW51ZXMgdG8gaW1wcmVzcyBp biBiaWcgbW9tZW50czxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JVRnZzUEhJP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQlVGdnNQSEk8L2E+IG9uIENCUzxicj7wn5Ox OiBTdHJlYW0gb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL05GTFBsdXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNORkxQbHVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMWRPZXZKam9a WiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFkT2V2SmpvWlo8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9WZjhQSWZkdG9wIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmY4UElmZHRv cDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgKEBORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0YXR1cy8xNzI4OTQzMjQ2MTYyOTY0OTE0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The TOP DAWG: Matthew Stafford

For the second time this season, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams is our Top Dawg for the NFL weekend. Stafford completed 25 of 33 passes for 229 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in the Rams’ 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The former Georgia quarterback was also not sacked for the first time since Week 1 of this season. Stafford’s 121.1 passer rating yesterday was his highest since Week 11 of last season, while it marked the first time he had passed for four or more touchdowns in a single game since Week 6 of 2021. Currently, the oldest starting signal-caller in the league at 35, Stafford has quarterbacked the Rams to back-to-back wins since missing a start because of a thumb injury, as the Rams (5-6) now have a legitimate shot at securing a spot in the playoffs.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxJdCB3YXMgYW4gdW5iZWxpZXZhYmxlIGVmZm9ydC7igJ08YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0plbkhhbGU1MDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEplbkhhbGU1MDQ8L2E+IGlzIHdpdGggTWF0dGhldyBT dGFmZm9yZCBhZnRlciB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SYW1zTkZMP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYW1zTkZMPC9hPiBo aWdoZXN0IHBvaW50IHRvdGFsIG9mIHRoZSBzZWFzb24g8J+RjyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbTlvR0ZweEdPUyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL205 b0dGcHhHT1M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkZMIG9uIEZPWCBQb2RjYXN0IChA TkZMb25GT1hQb2QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZM b25GT1hQb2Qvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mjg5NDE2ODc0OTY3NDUxNzU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Georgia-turned-Steeler players offensive tackle Broderick Jones and receiver George Pickens were recently in the news. These “fellow Georgia Dawgs” celebrated Thanksgiving with Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin and his family. Earlier this month, Tomlin’s daughter, Harley, signed a gymnastics scholarship with UGA. Yesterday, the Steelers improved to 7-4 on the season with a 16-10 win at Cincinnati. In the victory, Pickens caught three passes for 58 yards while Jones helped pave the way for a team season-high 421 total yards.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU3Rl ZWxlcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTdGVl bGVyczwvYT4gV1IgR2VvcmdlIFBpY2tlbnMgYW5kIHJvb2tpZSBPVCBCcm9k ZXJpY2sgSm9uZXMgc3BlbnQgVGhhbmtzZ2l2aW5nIHdpdGggY29hY2ggTWlr ZSBUb21saW4gYW5kIGhpcyBkYXVnaHRlciBIYXJseW4gLSBzaGUgZ29lcyB0 byBHZW9yZ2lhIGxpa2UgdGhleSBkaWQuPGJyPjxicj5UaGV5IHdlcmUgdmlz aXRpbmcgTWlrZSYjMzk7cyBob3VzZSBmb3IgdGhlIGhvbGlkYXkgLSBwcmV0 dHkgY29vbCB0byBzZWUgYSBjb2FjaCBob3N0IGhpcyB5b3VuZyBwbGF5ZXJz IGZvciBhbiBob2xpZGF54oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CaDhX Zkt0aU9hIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmg4V2ZLdGlPYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBEb3YgS2xlaW1hbiAoQE5GTF9Eb3ZLbGVpbWFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTF9Eb3ZLbGVpbWFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI3 OTE0MTkyODUyNjQ0MTI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=