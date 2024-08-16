Here is the Aug. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Could Frazier see an early role?

There has been some considerable buzz about running back Nate Frazier this preseason. Frazier was not an early enrollee, so there was an absence of build-up of information and excitement for the past eight months.

However, that hasn't stopped the Frazier train from rolling. Of course, Trevor Etienne is projected as Georgia's starter at running back. But the buzz about Frazier could culminate with the freshman earning some early playing time in the running back rotation.

"Running backs are always among the first players to garner some sort of buzz and this fall that mantle falls to Frazier," Anthony Dasher wrote. "Frazier did not make it to campus as an early enrollee, so he had to learn more on the fly. But apparently, he has. Sources describe Frazier as explosive with a penchant for big plays. Never one to tip his hand, (Kirby) Smart acknowledges Frazier’s athleticism, and Tuesday cited his toughness and willingness to learn."

New technology in the SEC

Smart is certainly grateful for the new NCAA rule that allows for coaches to communicate via headsets with one player on offense and defense to relay plays. However, he's interested in seeing how this plays out on the road in SEC environments.

While this technology has been available in the NFL, college stadiums pack more people and can often be louder. So trying to send a play to a quarterback with this new method on the road at Alabama or Texas could be harder than it seems.

“I think logistically it may be an issue with all the people in the stands, the crowd noise. I'm really interested to see how this is going to work for guys. Can they hear it in an SEC stadium?” Smart said. “You see a lot of NFL players covering their ears, and they're trying to really hear it. A lot of times our stadiums, especially at the national level in the SEC, can be hard. And so, there's no rule for that. There’s no, ‘You can’t tell them to be quiet so we can hear.’ So, you've got to have a plan for how you're going to execute it.”

