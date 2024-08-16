PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Buzz abounds for freshman

Nate Frazier goes through a drill in practice. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)
Nate Frazier goes through a drill in practice. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the Aug. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Could Frazier see an early role?

There has been some considerable buzz about running back Nate Frazier this preseason. Frazier was not an early enrollee, so there was an absence of build-up of information and excitement for the past eight months.

However, that hasn't stopped the Frazier train from rolling. Of course, Trevor Etienne is projected as Georgia's starter at running back. But the buzz about Frazier could culminate with the freshman earning some early playing time in the running back rotation.

"Running backs are always among the first players to garner some sort of buzz and this fall that mantle falls to Frazier," Anthony Dasher wrote. "Frazier did not make it to campus as an early enrollee, so he had to learn more on the fly. But apparently, he has. Sources describe Frazier as explosive with a penchant for big plays. Never one to tip his hand, (Kirby) Smart acknowledges Frazier’s athleticism, and Tuesday cited his toughness and willingness to learn."

New technology in the SEC

Smart is certainly grateful for the new NCAA rule that allows for coaches to communicate via headsets with one player on offense and defense to relay plays. However, he's interested in seeing how this plays out on the road in SEC environments.

While this technology has been available in the NFL, college stadiums pack more people and can often be louder. So trying to send a play to a quarterback with this new method on the road at Alabama or Texas could be harder than it seems.

“I think logistically it may be an issue with all the people in the stands, the crowd noise. I'm really interested to see how this is going to work for guys. Can they hear it in an SEC stadium?” Smart said. “You see a lot of NFL players covering their ears, and they're trying to really hear it. A lot of times our stadiums, especially at the national level in the SEC, can be hard. And so, there's no rule for that. There’s no, ‘You can’t tell them to be quiet so we can hear.’ So, you've got to have a plan for how you're going to execute it.”

UGASports Live

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3UydFMwM1A5TEJjP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Also on UGASports

A preview of Georgia's second scrimmage.

Mason Short is ready to "kick some ass."

Key points from Earnest Greene's press conference.

Key points from Chaz Chambliss' press conference.

The preseason hype builds

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QcmVzZWFzb24gV2F0Y2ggTGlzdCAtIPCdkInwnZCo8J2QofCdkKfw nZCn8J2QsiDwnZCU8J2Qp/CdkKLwnZCt8J2QmvCdkKwg8J2QhvCdkKjwnZCl 8J2QnfCdkJ7wnZCnIPCdkIDwnZCr8J2QpiDwnZCA8J2QsPCdkJrwnZCr8J2Q nTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2Fyc29uYmVjazAxP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjYXJzb25iZWNrMDE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Rhd2dzP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EYXdnczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJwT2hPUU1MOXciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8y cE9oT1FNTDl3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnaWEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBH ZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v R2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODI0MTg0MjI5NTAyMDkxMjc1P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise

Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.

Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net

Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvdGhlLW15cGVyZmVjdGZyYW5jaGlzZS1kYWlseS1yZWNhcC1idXp6LWFi b3VuZHMtZm9yLWZyZXNobWFuIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ1Z2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkZ0aGUtbXlwZXJmZWN0ZnJhbmNoaXNlLWRhaWx5LXJlY2FwLWJ1enotYWJv dW5kcy1mb3ItZnJlc2htYW4mYzU9MjAyMjczMzE2MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=