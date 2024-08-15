Key points from Chaz Chambliss' Thursday press conference
Senior outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss was one of two Bulldogs who met with the media after practice on Thursday.
Here are the highlights of what he had to say.
• Chambliss said his hamstring is good. Said he's just being careful.
• Chambliss said "We don't create an identity until we play our first game." He said they can get tested now, but won't know for sure until the first game.
• Said they're asking Damon Wilson to play "more of a mental role in the game" and expand what he can do.
• Chambliss said it's crazy to think freshman outside linebacker Quintavious Johnson was a quarterback in college and now playing defensive end. Said he's been very effective.
• Once again, a player is asked if they are looking at Clemson. Once again, a player - in this case Chambliss - said no. "We are working on ourselves."
• Chambliss said he wants to see some growth between last week's scrimmage and the one on Saturday. Said he wants to see everyone play freeer and looser.
• Chambliss said he believes Georgia will have the best offense in the country.
• Chambliss is asked yet another question on Clemson. Does admit there's anticipation. But added the first game is always about fundamentals.
• Chambliss said the enthusiasm has been better at practice. Energy has been higher.