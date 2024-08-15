Here are the highlights of what he had to say .

Senior outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss was one of two Bulldogs who met with the media after practice on Thursday.

• Chambliss said his hamstring is good. Said he's just being careful.

• Chambliss said "We don't create an identity until we play our first game." He said they can get tested now, but won't know for sure until the first game.

• Said they're asking Damon Wilson to play "more of a mental role in the game" and expand what he can do.

• Chambliss said it's crazy to think freshman outside linebacker Quintavious Johnson was a quarterback in college and now playing defensive end. Said he's been very effective.

• Once again, a player is asked if they are looking at Clemson. Once again, a player - in this case Chambliss - said no. "We are working on ourselves."

• Chambliss said he wants to see some growth between last week's scrimmage and the one on Saturday. Said he wants to see everyone play freeer and looser.

• Chambliss said he believes Georgia will have the best offense in the country.

• Chambliss is asked yet another question on Clemson. Does admit there's anticipation. But added the first game is always about fundamentals.

• Chambliss said the enthusiasm has been better at practice. Energy has been higher.