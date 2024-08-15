Here are the highlights of what he had to say .

Left tackle Earnest Greene III was one of two Bulldogs who met with the media after practice on Thursday.

• Greene said Tate Ratledge has done well playing center. "That's Tate Ratledge; he's a hell of a ball player." Said he's picked it up pretty fast.

• Another Clemson question. Greend isn't thinking about it either. "I don't like to look too far ahead. I'm taking it day by day and attacking it the best I can."

• Greene said Dylan Fairchiild is a "technician."

• Greene said the running back room is "ultra-talented." He used words like "electric" to describe the room."

• Greene called freshman outside linebacker Damon Wilson "a twitchy guy."

• Greene said Monroe Freeling has all the tools to do everything that he needs to do. "he's doing a good job."

• Greene said he's grown so much as a man off the field since he's been here. Said he's learned to attack things like a pro.

• Greene said freshman Jahzare Jackson is making a hard transition after playing basketball but said he has been a fast learner.

• Greene said Mykel Williams rushing more from the outside is going to make a big difference.

• Greene said the offensive line is really connected - on the field and off. But still want to be the best it can be.

• Greene said "the sky is the limit" for the offense. "We have a lot of explosive and dynamic guys. We just need to protect Carson (Beck) and make sure he can get the ball to where he needs to."

• Greene said freshman Nate Frazier "brings a smile to my face" being that he's also from Southern California.

• Greene said he still hasn't adjusted to the humidity in the south.