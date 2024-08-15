Key points from Earnest Greene's Thursday press conference
Left tackle Earnest Greene III was one of two Bulldogs who met with the media after practice on Thursday.
Here are the highlights of what he had to say.
• Greene said Tate Ratledge has done well playing center. "That's Tate Ratledge; he's a hell of a ball player." Said he's picked it up pretty fast.
• Another Clemson question. Greend isn't thinking about it either. "I don't like to look too far ahead. I'm taking it day by day and attacking it the best I can."
• Greene said Dylan Fairchiild is a "technician."
• Greene said the running back room is "ultra-talented." He used words like "electric" to describe the room."
• Greene called freshman outside linebacker Damon Wilson "a twitchy guy."
• Greene said Monroe Freeling has all the tools to do everything that he needs to do. "he's doing a good job."
• Greene said he's grown so much as a man off the field since he's been here. Said he's learned to attack things like a pro.
• Greene said freshman Jahzare Jackson is making a hard transition after playing basketball but said he has been a fast learner.
• Greene said Mykel Williams rushing more from the outside is going to make a big difference.
• Greene said the offensive line is really connected - on the field and off. But still want to be the best it can be.
• Greene said "the sky is the limit" for the offense. "We have a lot of explosive and dynamic guys. We just need to protect Carson (Beck) and make sure he can get the ball to where he needs to."
• Greene said freshman Nate Frazier "brings a smile to my face" being that he's also from Southern California.
• Greene said he still hasn't adjusted to the humidity in the south.