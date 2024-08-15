PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Kirby Smart has questions about new equipment

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

One of the changes being implemented for college football in 2024 is the ability for coaches to use wireless radio headsets to communicate with players.

Under the new rule, coaches can only communicate with one player on the field. After 15 seconds are left on the play clock, communication cuts off.

The move is a long time coming.

NFL teams have been able to use radio headsets to speak with quarterbacks since 1994, before allowing one defensive player to do so in 2008.

Georgia is taking advantage of the opportunity.

“It's great. We do it every day. We do it every opportunity we get,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We use it at scrimmages and communicate with the guys.”

It will not be the only way, especially since the Bulldogs could still need to make a last-second switch after the 15-second cutoff has passed.

“It’s cool. It hasn’t really affected us as much because we’re still getting signals and practicing like we would without the headsets,” tight end Oscar Delp said. “I think the quarterbacks are still doing that, too, but we’ve got a really smart quarterback room, so they really haven’t had any problem with it that I’ve seen.”

According to Steve Shaw with the NCAA, it’s estimated the ability to implement the wireless headsets likely costs each school approximately $40,000.

For Smart, it’s money well spent. But he does harbor some concerns as it pertains to crowd noise. Especially, on the road in the SEC.

“I think logistically it may be an issue with all the people in the stands, the crowd noise. I'm really interested to see how this is going to work for guys. Can they hear it in an SEC stadium?” Smart said. “You see a lot of NFL players covering their ears, and they're trying to really hear it. A lot of times our stadiums, especially at the national level in the SEC, can be hard. And so, there's no rule for that. There’s no, ‘You can’t tell them to be quiet so we can hear.’ So, you've got to have a plan for how you're going to execute it.”

Delp said he’s not worried either way, joking that Beck and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo seem to have it worked out.

“I don’t know what they’re really talking about on there,” Delp said. “Sometimes when we’re in the huddle and we’re talking, it’s like Carson is calling a normal play. It’s not really affecting us, but I think they’re handing it well from what I’ve seen.”

Carson Beck and the Bulldogs are growing accustomed to the new headset rule.
