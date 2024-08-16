Although Saturday’s scrimmage is closed to the media, here’s what we’ll be interested to learn:

“I have been pleased with all the details that go into the leadership in terms of showing a younger player how to do it. Guys are coaching guys. Guys are on time,” he said. “We must have 6,000 checks and balances in the last two weeks of what time you have to be somewhere. The guys have been great about that, which says a lot about them as people. We have a long way to go as a football team. We are nowhere near close to where we need to be.”

Team leadership is always imperative to a program’s success, and Smart revealed to reporters on Tuesday he’s happy with what he’s seen.

The Bulldogs did not become one of the top programs in the country by Smart not demanding the excellence that he does.

Truthfully, fans should probably worry if Smart ever came back with a glowing scrimmage report.

“Progress has been good. Wouldn't say that the first scrimmage was really up to the standard of our expectations. We did not have a lot of enthusiasm,” Smart said. “We didn't play to the level that I think we need to play to, but the good news is they got another chance this Saturday, and really every day, to go out and practice.”

Few, if any, SEC coaches are ever pleased with everything they see during the first scrimmage. For a perfectionist like Georgia’s head coach, expecting anything less would be folly.

Georgia’s second and final scrimmage of the preseason is set for Saturday at Sanford Stadium, and you can bet head coach Kirby Smart wants to see some different results from last week’s inaugural fall camp soiree.

• More enthusiasm. Truthfully, this is difficult to gauge since the media is not allowed in and judge for themselves. But if Smart suggests it was an issue, it will be interesting to hear his comments. Smart’s next appearance before the media is not expected until Tuesday.

• What injured players return?

We know Jordan Hall (stress fracture in tibia) will not be dressed out, but what about center Jared Wilson?

Wilson has been battling Achilles tendinitis, a nagging injury that’s kept him off the practice field. Smart said Tuesday that Wilson has been able to ramp up his exposure and reps, but it will be interesting to see if he’s able to play.

Outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss is also dealing with a soft-tissue injury.

Running back Roderick Robinson’s status will also be worth watching.

Robinson is dealing a toe injury per Smart, so it would not be a surprise to learn he’s held out of Saturday’s scrimmage.

• Will the buzz around Nate Frazier continue? Will Branson Robinson continue to surge? Those are other running back questions we’ll be keeping an eye on.

• Will the offense get off to a better start? There were three 3-and-outs to start last week. By all accounts, quarterback Carson Beck was his usual consistent self, sans an interception we’re told he threw. The other quarterbacks supposedly struggled in the consistency department. Will that improve, or is this a credit to the way the defense is playing?

• With Wilson out, Tate Ratledge took the majority of the reps at center last week. Should Wilson’s Achilles continue to be an issue, it’s becoming more apparent that Ratledge would step in, especially if he sees more reps there on Saturday.

• We’ve reported throughout camp that Dominic Lovett, Arian Smith, and Dillon Bell have been working as the first group of wide receivers. Colbie Young has been slowed by an undisclosed injury, although it is not considered serious. But he, along with fellow transfers Michael Jackson III and London Humphreys are two others we’ll be interesting to see if we hear their names.

• Will the buzz around Sacovie White continue? Anthony Evans III was used in a variety of ways, including a couple of jet sweeps and punt returns. Will that continue?

• Stanford transfer Ben Yurosek did not receive a lot of targets the other day, although that was apparently because the Bulldogs focused on their 12 personnel with Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie on the field.

Will that continue, or will we see Yurosek become a bigger part of that package? We know Yurosek could play a big role in the passing game. But in the run game, are Delp and Luckie considered better blockers?

• We’ve heard freshman outside linebacker Quintavious Johnson mentioned more than a couple of times. Will we again?

• Who will be working at the edge? We know Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker will. Damon Wilson? Sam M’Pemba? Anybody else?

• Georgia’s red-zone readiness on both sides of the ball will be interesting to see.

• Secret spies also tell us freshman defensive lineman Jordan Thomas is making strides.

• Another defensive player who may not be receiving enough fall camp publicity – sophomore Gabe Harris.

• Continued good work from Joenel Aguero. The Bulldogs continue to look at several players at star, although Aguero appears to be the favorite to win the job. He played well in the first scrimmage, so will be interesting to hear if he can put two back-to-back weeks together.

• C.J. Allen, Raylen Wilson, Jalon Walker and Samel Mondon continue to assert themselves as the main four at inside linebacker. Georgia is blessed with a wealth of talent at the position, so don’t be surprised if we hear even more names lauded for their work.

• In the secondary, Daylen Everette will look to put together back-to-back solid efforts. But who are some other names we might hear? Daniel Harris had a pick the other day, but the Bulldogs still need their other young corners to step up.

• We want to hear that the Bulldogs stayed healthy. Although Georgia has not escaped injury, the Bulldogs are better off than some around the country. They need to keep it that way.