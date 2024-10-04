The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Auburn's recent losing ways

Here is the Oct. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Auburn is tired of losing

At 2-3, Auburn fans are already becoming a bit disillusioned with head coach Hugh Freeze. According to AuburnSports.com's Bryan Matthews, there's a feeling among the fan base that this team should be off to a much better start based on the talent level on the roster.

Matthews spoke to Anthony Dasher about this and other items leading into this weekend's game between Georgia and Auburn.

“I can't speak for the entire fan base but I think fans are getting a little fed up with the losing and inability to win any big games," Matthews said. "Auburn hasn't had a streak of losing like this in about 70 years. Everybody is excited about the way Freeze and his staff are recruiting right now, which is something this program has lacked compared to its biggest rivals, but it would be a bonus if his team showed better results on the field. The fans deserve credit for continuing to show up and support this team with 12 consecutive sellouts.”

When it comes to Friday's game, Matthews doesn't think Auburn has much of a chance.

“As long as Georgia takes this game seriously, it should be a fairly routine win. Auburn can move the ball and has big-play potential on offense, but tends to implode under pressure. Auburn's defense is pretty solid but doesn't create many turnovers. I'd say Auburn's chances of an upset are something like 1 in 20.”

Score predictions

Last week saw a few UGASports staffers correctly pick Alabama to win. None are doing that this week against an Auburn program that has struggled this season and now has to travel to Athens.

While everyone is picking Georgia to win, some don't believe it will cover the 22.5-point spread.

Also on UGASports

Recruits descend on Athens for Georgia's game against Auburn.



All the important stats heading into Saturday's game.

The Georgia injury tracker.

Jackson Cantwell provided an update on his recruitment.



Saturday in Athens