The SEC released its first availability report of the week on Wednesday night.

Here is Georgia's first report ahead of the matchup with Auburn:

Running back Roderick Robinson - Out

Linebacker Smael Mondon - Out

Receiver London Humphreys - Out

Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Out

Defensive lineman Mykel Williams - Questionable

Receiver Sacovie White - Questionable

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Questionable

Offensive lineman Jared Wilson - Questionable