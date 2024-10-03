Advertisement

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Ellis Robinson IV waits his turn

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Ellis Robinson IV waits his turn

Ellis Robinson IV hasn't seen much playing time, at least yet.

 • Jason Butt
WATCH: Coach Donnan on Alabama loss, Auburn preview

WATCH: Coach Donnan on Alabama loss, Auburn preview

Jim Donnan and Radi Nabulsi review Georgia's loss at Alabama and what the Bulldogs can learn as Auburn looms.

 • Dayne Young
Deep South's Oldest Rivalry heating up on the recruiting trail

Deep South's Oldest Rivalry heating up on the recruiting trail

UGASports examines some recent and current recruiting battles between Georgia and Auburn.

Premium content
 • Jed May
Making the case for Nate Frazier

Making the case for Nate Frazier

Kirby Smart updates the progress of Nate Frazier and explains the challenges of playing as a freshman.

 • Jed May
Georgia News and Notes from Tuesday

Georgia News and Notes from Tuesday

Tuesday News and Notes: Would Kirby Smart have gone for two? Smart on tight ends, and much, much more.

 • Anthony Dasher

Premium content
Published Oct 3, 2024
Weekend Preview: Recruits descend on Athens for matchup with Auburn
Jed May  •  UGASports
Georgia is finally back in Athens.

The Bulldogs host Auburn at Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon. For the first time in nearly a month, Kirby Smart and company will welcome a huge group of recruits to the Classic City.

UGASports takes a look at the top recruiting storylines to watch this weekend.

