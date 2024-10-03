Weekend Preview: Recruits descend on Athens for matchup with Auburn

in other news
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Ellis Robinson IV waits his turn
Ellis Robinson IV hasn't seen much playing time, at least yet.
WATCH: Coach Donnan on Alabama loss, Auburn preview
Jim Donnan and Radi Nabulsi review Georgia's loss at Alabama and what the Bulldogs can learn as Auburn looms.
Deep South's Oldest Rivalry heating up on the recruiting trail
UGASports examines some recent and current recruiting battles between Georgia and Auburn.
Making the case for Nate Frazier
Kirby Smart updates the progress of Nate Frazier and explains the challenges of playing as a freshman.
Georgia News and Notes from Tuesday
Tuesday News and Notes: Would Kirby Smart have gone for two? Smart on tight ends, and much, much more.
in other news
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Ellis Robinson IV waits his turn
Ellis Robinson IV hasn't seen much playing time, at least yet.
WATCH: Coach Donnan on Alabama loss, Auburn preview
Jim Donnan and Radi Nabulsi review Georgia's loss at Alabama and what the Bulldogs can learn as Auburn looms.
Deep South's Oldest Rivalry heating up on the recruiting trail
UGASports examines some recent and current recruiting battles between Georgia and Auburn.
Georgia is finally back in Athens.
The Bulldogs host Auburn at Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon. For the first time in nearly a month, Kirby Smart and company will welcome a huge group of recruits to the Classic City.
UGASports takes a look at the top recruiting storylines to watch this weekend.