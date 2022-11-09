Considering it won a national title and is unbeaten through 2022, Georgia is used to being a team that will get the opposition's best each week. Head coach Kirby Smart said his program has grown accustomed to this fact and has allowed his team to hone in on what matters most as the season has progressed.

"I feel like we've had a target on our back all year. I really don't feel like that changes, right?” Smart said. “When you won the national championship the year before, there's a target on your back from day one. It doesn't change regardless of your record or the venue that you play in.”

Smart has continued to harp on how his team practices and performs more than outside perceptions. That has helped Georgia maintain quality composure through the first nine games of the season.

“We talk about toughness and DNA, and DNA travels. If you have good DNA, it travels with you. We don't do all the exercises that you do to build composure, to not use it. We anticipate it's an opportunity to flex our composure muscle, our resiliency muscle, our connection muscle, and our toughness muscle,” Smart said. “We don't do all that lifting and preparing to not use it. I expect our guys to use it, and when or if we need it, you have to be prepared for that. (Mississippi State) is a really tough place to play, and they've got a really good team."

Toughness sets Bullard apart

Smart said defensive back Javon Bullard has proven to be a tough player week in and week out. Against Tennessee, Bullard recorded two sacks in Georgia's defensively dominant victory.

"He tackled well. You can tell that people who run through tackles don't fear contact," Smart said. "He was a fearless player, and then he did a lot of workouts during COVID. He kept working out more and more, which was indicative of 'I want to be there' and 'It's important to me.' His parents have a military background, and he's a tough kid. We thought he was a good fit for our program and a good football player."

Kamari Lassiter said Bullard's work ethic sets him apart as well.

"I saw it last year," Lassiter said. "He’s one of those guys that’s relentless. He’s very tough. Believe it or not, JB and I, the one thing we’ve got in common, whenever we get on the football field, we’re two of the smallest guys out there. You wouldn’t tell because of the way he plays. He plays relentless and tough day in and day out."

UGASports Live