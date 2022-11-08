Injury Update

Another day, another injury update from head coach Kirby Smart. Tuesday’s subjects are offensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. (stinger), Amarius Mims (knee), offensive lineman Xavier Truss (toe) and wide receiver AD Mitchell (ankle). “They’ve all been great. They’ve all been super,” Smart said. “I’m hopefully that all those guys will help us and be able to play. I think AD is probably the furthest behind those guys. He hasn’t taken res, but he’s been out there running, doing exercises. The rest of the guys have been repping.” Smart did reveal that running back Kenny McIntosh is also banged up, once again with a deep thigh bruise. "Kenny's been limited some. He's got another deep thigh contusion, really the same one he had twice over,” Smart said. “He's had it two games, I forget the two games coming out of. He's been limited. The rest of the guys have been going."

Bulldogs used to playing with a target on their back

Yes, Georgia’s the top team in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. However, according to Smart, that won’t put his team under any additional pressure than they’ve already been under all year. "I feel like we've had a target on our back all year. I really don't feel like that changes, right?” Smart said. “When you won the national championship the year before, there's a target on your back from day one. It doesn't change regardless of your record or the venue that you play in.” All Smart is concerned about is whether his team is prepared to play. “We talk about toughness and DNA, and DNA travels. If you have good DNA, it travels with you. We don't do all the exercises that you do to build composure to not use it. We anticipate it's an opportunity to flex our composure muscle, our resiliency muscle, our connection muscle, and our toughness muscle,” Smart said. “We don't do all that lifting and preparing to not use it. I expect our guys to use it, and when or if we need it, you have got to be prepared for that. (Mississippi State) is a really tough place to play, and they've got a really good team."

Smart on 24th anniversary of Jim Donnan's steamroller ploy

The year was 1997. Georgia was preparing to host Mississippi State. To fire up his team, former head coach Jim Donnan borrowed a steamroller and drove it onto the practice field. Georgia won the game, 47-0. Smart, a junior on that particular Bulldog squad, was asked to reminisce about that day 25 years ago. Apparently, Smart’s memory isn’t what it used to be. “Everybody talks about that. (Mike) Bobo always brings it up when we get together,” Smart said. “I swear I don’t remember that, but everybody talks about it so I know it happened. I’m not refuting that it happened, I just don’t remember it.” Smart said Donnan was well known for using props like a steamroller to get his point across. “He was that way. He liked to have the moments, the catchy moments to remember the game by, something to motivate, something to change it up for inspiration,” Smart said. “I just don’t remember the steam roller.” Don’t look for Smart to break out any heavy equipment any time soon. “No,” Smart said. “I don’t have any gadgets like that.”

More from Kirby Smart