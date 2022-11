Now and then, there's an atmosphere that just creates sympathy for the opponent.

Ellis Robinson sat in the raucous environment of Sanford Stadium last Saturday when Georgia hosted Tennessee. In the middle of the student section, Robinson could barely hear himself think.

The noise, as well as Georgia's defense, caused havoc for Tennessee. The Rivals100 corner watching from the west end zone couldn't help but be impressed.

"Sanford Stadium was rocking," Robinson said. "It was the loudest stadium I've been in. I couldn't hear my parents sitting right next to me. I can imagine how Tennessee felt."