College football fans and experts across the county look at what Georgia has done defensively nine games into the season, and shake their heads.

How could this be? The Bulldogs lost eight starters off last year’s defense, five of whom were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Amazingly, the drop-off many projected has not occurred. Instead, Georgia’s defense continues to perform at a level every bit as impressive as a season ago.

Ladd McConkey does not play defense, but he gets to go against the unit every day in practice. Color him not surprised at what’s happening.

“We rep so much, ones versus twos, twos versus threes. I got a little taste of it last year, just seeing those guys practice. They might not have been on the field playing. But they were grinding every single day,” McConkey said. “I saw it and I felt like they were just getting better and better every week. They might have known they weren’t playing last year, but they would have to step up when their numbers were called. We’ve had a lot of injuries, but a lot of young guys have stepped up.”

You’ll find examples of that no matter what position on the defense you care to check.

For example:

Last year, Zion Logue and Nazir Stackhouse were complementary pieces on the defensive line with the presence of Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. Look at them now.

At linebacker, say hello to Juman Dumas-Johnson, who continues to perform at a level similar to that of Nakobe Dean. No Quay Walker? Smael Mondon says hello.

Nolan Smith goes with a season-ending pectoral injury and Robert Beal Jr. steps forward. Beal goes down with a stinger and Chaz Chambliss jumps right in.

The secondary is full of examples.

Malaki Starks may be the best freshman defensive back in the country; Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith, and Kamari Lassiter are other names who have stepped up.

“It is just the standard. Just because you lose good players does not mean you're not going to be good the next year,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Maybe that's an expectation that some teams have, but that's not the expectation of any team I've ever been a part of. The expectation is that you're going to be good because you recruit good players and because you coach hard.”

When talking to Bulldog players, the “standard” is a word you’ll often hear.

It’s driven into them the moment they arrive on campus. It’s driven into players every day they’re on the practice field.

Smart does not ask his players to adhere to the standard; he expects it. Especially on defense.

“We didn’t drop, because it’s the standard here,” Chambliss said. “The defense has a standard that we’re going to be the best of the best and it doesn’t change by who’s here or how many draft picks. It’s just the standard here to have a great defense. We practice like that every single day, and that’s why we haven’t dropped off.”

Defensive end Tramel Walthour, whose job it’s been to replace top-pick Travon Walker, agrees.

“It’s a level of play that we have and want to uphold in practice, so we just have to come in and do that at a high level,” he said.

Let’s compare the statistics, shall we?