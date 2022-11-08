It’s official – again. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again the top team in the country.

This time, it means something.

Already atop the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Top 25 polls, Tuesday the defending national champions ascended to the top of the list that actually matters – the College Football Playoff rankings.

Thanks to its 27-13 win over former Tennessee, Georgia (9-0) replaced the Volunteers (8-1) as the No. 1 team in the rankings.

Ohio State remains No. 2. Michigan and Texas Christian complete the Top 4, which will advance to the CFP Playoffs at the season’s end.

Semifinals are set for Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta and State Farm Arena in Tempe, Arizona, home of the Fiesta Bowl.

This year’s national championship is set for Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

More to come.

