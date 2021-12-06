The Daily Recap: 'We've got to play better around him'
Smart: UGA needs to play better around Bennett
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said the coaching staff never discussed pulling quarterback Stetson Bennett during Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship.
He added that there was a lot more to the team performance that caused Georgia to struggle on offense at times. In addition, Smart said Bennett needed some extra help from his playmakers in big games like Saturday’s.
“We’ve got to play better around him, we’ve got to play better on special teams and defense, really all facets of the game,” Smart said. “There were some really, really good throws last night by Stetson, so only his guys could catch the ball. We’ve got to continue to work on some of the poor decisions in a couple of throws there that were picked off.”
Smart was then asked if he would consider starting quarterback JT Daniels in the Orange Bowl. It was a question Smart wasn’t willing to answer.
“I’ve addressed that (quarterbacks) already,” Smart said.
Georgia’s opponent
Even with the conference championship game loss, the Bulldogs were still included in the College Football Playoff. This was expected based on its prior No. 1 ranking and 12-0 record in the regular season.
The loss dropped Georgia to the No. 3 seed, with the program taking on No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl.
This will be the fifth time the programs have played one another, with Georgia holding a 2-1-1 advantage. It will mark the first time Georgia and Michigan play each other since 1965.
What the loss did to Georgia’s psyche
Following Georgia’s loss to Alabama, Smart said his players weren’t hanging their heads and sulking. Instead, he said the team is ready to return to work to hopefully win a College Football Playoff championship.
“It didn't do any damage. What it did is reinvigorate our energy. It re-centers you, right?” Smart said. Their (Alabama) greatest thing is when they lost their game against Texas A&M, they garnered some focus and some attention. To me, that's an opportunity for a wakeup call, if anything.”
Of course, Smart would have preferred to have won an SEC title, especially against his former boss and mentor Nick Saban. As it stands, Smart is now 0-4 against the Saban-led Crimson Tide since becoming Georgia’s head coach in 2016.
“Unfortunately, it comes in a setting like this, but they're a really good football team. And the narrative out there was, well, they just went to Auburn, and they really struggled. Some of the sacks they gave up, their attackers didn't even get out of stance. The crowd noise was a major impact there,” Smart said. “Auburn played many of their downs almost every single play, and they won a lot of the battles we didn't win tonight. We knew the narrative coming in; these guys can throw the ball, and they've got a really good quarterback. They gave them the opportunity to make plays, and they made a lot of really good plays, along with their wideouts."
PFF report card
After a regular season that saw Georgia’s players light up the Pro Football Focus grade sheet, Saturday’s game left a lot to be desired. On offense, tight end Brock Bowers posted the highest grade at an 80.0. Quarterback Stetson Bennett scored a 63.8.
In the secondary, safety Christopher Smith posted a 70.2 grade. The next best grade in the back end was cornerback Kelee Ringo, who earned a 57.2.
Postgame Overreaction Show
By the numbers
Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats following Georgia’s loss to Alabama. Of note, Bowers set career highs by catching 10 passes for 139 yards. The last Georgia tight end to post 10 or more catches in a game was Randy McMichael, who had 12 against Georgia Tech in 2000.
Nakobe Dean won the Butkus Award
Outside the Vent
Mike Farrell’s thoughts on the College Football Playoff field.
Ranking all 42 bowl games from best to worst.
The Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
