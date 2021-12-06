The Daily Recap: 'We've got to play better around him'

Here is the Dec. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Smart: UGA needs to play better around Bennett

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said the coaching staff never discussed pulling quarterback Stetson Bennett during Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship.

He added that there was a lot more to the team performance that caused Georgia to struggle on offense at times. In addition, Smart said Bennett needed some extra help from his playmakers in big games like Saturday’s.

“We’ve got to play better around him, we’ve got to play better on special teams and defense, really all facets of the game,” Smart said. “There were some really, really good throws last night by Stetson, so only his guys could catch the ball. We’ve got to continue to work on some of the poor decisions in a couple of throws there that were picked off.”

Smart was then asked if he would consider starting quarterback JT Daniels in the Orange Bowl. It was a question Smart wasn’t willing to answer.

“I’ve addressed that (quarterbacks) already,” Smart said.

Georgia’s opponent

Even with the conference championship game loss, the Bulldogs were still included in the College Football Playoff. This was expected based on its prior No. 1 ranking and 12-0 record in the regular season.

The loss dropped Georgia to the No. 3 seed, with the program taking on No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

This will be the fifth time the programs have played one another, with Georgia holding a 2-1-1 advantage. It will mark the first time Georgia and Michigan play each other since 1965.