The performance on the field was the worst for the Georgia Bulldogs all season, as were the grades.

Below are the grades, presented by PFF, for the Bulldogs' 41-24 loss to the Crimson Tide.

Here's a frame of reference. All players are graded on every snap in which they participate.

- 60-70 = average numbers for college

- 71-84 = above average to great starters

- 85+ is elite

* = starter