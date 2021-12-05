PFF Report Card: UGA vs. Alabama
The performance on the field was the worst for the Georgia Bulldogs all season, as were the grades.
Below are the grades, presented by PFF, for the Bulldogs' 41-24 loss to the Crimson Tide.
Here's a frame of reference. All players are graded on every snap in which they participate.
- 60-70 = average numbers for college
- 71-84 = above average to great starters
- 85+ is elite
* = starter
Quarterbacks
|Name
|Total Offensive Rating
|Passing Plays Rating
|Run Plays Rating
|
S. Bennett *
|
63.8
|
59.7
|
71.4
Running Backs
|Name
|Total Offensive Rating
|Passing Plays Rating
|Run Plays Rating
|
J. Cook *
|
70.8
|
67.6
|
71.6
|
Z. White
|
61.8
|
72.1
|
62.5
|
K. McIntosh
|
65.3
|
58.1
|
69.4
