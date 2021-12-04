Postgame News and Notes: Smart on sticking with Bennett

ATLANTA – The question was asked for what seemed like the umpteenth time this season.

After two costly interceptions by quarterback Stetson Bennett, did Kirby Smart consider going with backup JT Daniels? Also, would Smart consider going with Daniels moving forward?

If you’ve been paying attention, his response sounded familiar.

“We have a decision to make every week at every position, but I have the utmost confidence in Stetson Bennett. I think he did some really nice things tonight,” Smart said. “We go and reevaluate everything all the time, but he played well. It's a tough environment we put him in defensively, and we have to be able to run the ball and have a little bit of semblance of balance. I felt like there were times tonight when we were getting into a scoring contest, because our defense didn't get stops. And you don't want to have to do that.

“But I certainly have a lot of confidence in Stetson, and I have a lot of confidence in J.T., too.”

Bennett’s day was certainly not his best.

The senior completed 29 of 48 passes for 340 yards, but the two interceptions, including a pick-6 by Jordan Battle, didn't help the Bulldogs’ cause.

His first interception came inside the Alabama red zone.

“You can't throw a pick down there. The one where they went all-out zero, clock was running down, didn't have time—whenever we went for it on fourth down, tried to scramble and make a play; it didn't happen,” Bennett said. “We’ve just got to finish it. We had opportunities. Like I said, we were moving it. We were driving the ball all four times, and just can't throw picks, and got to execute better.”