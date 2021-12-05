It's Georgia-Michigan in Miami

It’s not every year that a college football team loses in their conference championship game and still gets a chance to compete for a national championship.

But that’s exactly the opportunity facing the Georgia Bulldogs, who were tabbed as the No. 3 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoffs.

Sunday, the CFP Committee announced that the Bulldogs did indeed make the four-team field and will face No. 2 seed Michigan in the Orange Bowl on New Year's Eve. Kickoff will be at 7:30 on ESPN.



Top-seed Alabama will play No. 4 seed Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.



This will mark the first time the Bulldogs and Wolverines have played since 1965. Georgia (12-1) holds a 2-1-1 edge in the series.

The winners of the two semifinal games will play for the national championship in Indianapolis on January 10.

Although the sting from Saturday’s 41-24 loss to the Crimson Tide still lingers, the Bulldogs would have the opportunity to extract a sweet measure of revenge, should Georgia beat Jim Harbaugh’s squad, and assuming Alabama defeats the Bearcats.

The Wolverines have been on quite the roll since losing to Michigan State 37-33 back on Oct. 30.

Michigan has reeled off five straight wins, including a 42-27 rout of Ohio State on Nov. 27, before trouncing Iowa 42-3 on Saturday in the Big Ten title game.

There are some significant ties between the two programs.

Michigan’s defensive coordinator is Georgia alum and former graduate assistant Mike McDonald, who worked for three years under Mark Richt from 2011-2013, before moving to the NFL and the Baltimore Ravens, where he served as the team’s linebackers coach.

The Wolverines are led by running back Hassan Haskins, who has rushed 261 times for 1,288 yards and 20 touchdowns, while quarterback Cade McNamara has completed 199 of 309 passes for 2,470 yards and 15 touchdowns.

