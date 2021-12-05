By the Numbers (SEC Championship)

0 – Georgia’s defense registered zero sacks after having 41 in its first 12 games.

0-4 – Kirby Smart is now 0-4 against Nick Saban.

1 – The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season and snapped its 16-game win streak.

1 – Darnell Washington caught his first career touchdown pass.

3 – Stetson Bennett threw for three touchdown passes which is tied for the most he has ever had against an SEC team in his career.

3.6 – Georgia averaged 3.6 yards per rushing attempt against Alabama. It was the lowest average on the ground for the Bulldogs this season.

3-6 – The Dawgs are now 3-6 in SEC Championship games.

5 – Ladd McConkey is second on the team with five touchdown receptions this season.

5 of 14 – Bennett has 14 career interceptions and five of them have come against Alabama.

7 - For the seventh time as an Alabama head coach, Saban defeated the top-ranked team in the country.

9 – For the second straight game, Georgia’s first nine receptions went to nine different players.

10-0 - The Dawgs led 10-0 early in the second quarter before the Crimson Tide scored 17 straight points.

10-139 – Brock Bowers set career-highs for receptions and yards in the game. The last Georgia tight end to have at least ten receptions in a game was Randy McMichael when he had 12 against Georgia Tech in 2000.

11 – Bowers also caught a touchdown pass. It was his 11th of the season which tied the single-season touchdown reception record. He shares the record with Terrence Edwards who originally set the record in 2002.

37 – George Pickens caught two passes for 41 yards, but his 37-yard reception was the longest by the Dawgs on Saturday.

29-48-340 – Bennett’s passing numbers in completions, attempts and yards for the game. All three were career-highs.

41 – Georgia allowed a season-high 41 points in the game. Its previous high was 17 against Tennessee.

41-24 – That was the final score in the SEC Championship. It was also last season’s score against Alabama.

421 – Bryce Young set a SEC Championship record by throwing for 421 yards.

1,100 – In the last two games against Alabama, Georgia has allowed exactly 1,100 Yards of offense, including 536 on Saturday.

1965 - There is a chance that Georgia could face Michigan in the college football playoff. The Bulldogs are 1-1 all-time against the Wolverines with the last meeting being in 1965.