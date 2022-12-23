Here is Dec. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Working even harder

If by any chance you thought Georgia would be fine with whatever happens following its SEC title win, think again.

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson said the Bulldogs have actually practiced harder leading into the College Football Playoff than they did a season ago

“I feel like this year, coming off of a conference championship win, we have worked harder than we did last year coming off a loss,” Jackson said. “It’s crazy because people may look at it as we’re complacent, we’re happy. It’s just another box we wanted to check, one of our goals. Our season is not complete yet. We still have goals that we want to reach. The Peach Bowl is the next thing we want to accomplish.”

Georgia will take on Ohio State in the Chick-fil A Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve, setting up a showdown between one of the nation's best offenses against the one of the country's elite defenses.

Defensive tackle Zion Logue said Georgia has practiced extremely hard to prepare itself for the Peach Bowl.

“We treat every day like a game,” Logue said. “You try to make practice harder than the game, so that by the time December 31 gets here, we've seen everything to get ready for that moment."

Transfers and commits

Thursday proved to be a big day for the Bulldogs when it came to picking up commitments from both prospects and transfers.

Georgia added Rivals100 defensive tackle Jordan Hall to its impressive recruiting hall in the class of 2023. Hall adds a massive presence along the interior defensive line.

In addition, the Bulldogs picked up a pair of transfer receivers in Rara Thomas, who previously played for Mississippi State, and Dominic Lovett, who is coming to Georgia after a stint with Missouri.

This followed Georgia signing receivers Tyler Williams, Yazeed Haynes and Anthony Evans III.

“We’re about those guys. Speed, athleticism. Been here practicing with us. Each one is different. They all are going to have to hit the weight room and get stronger to be able to really do the things we want them to do,” Smart said. “But you want to take a guy that has natural speed, the pass-catching ability, make-you-miss ability, run after the catch, vertical threats. We think we get that in those three guys.”

Weapons everywhere