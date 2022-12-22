Georgia has successfully dipped into the NCAA transfer portal, snagging Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett.

This is a big get for the Bulldogs.

The former Tiger standout - who announced his decision on Instagram - caught 56 passes for 846 yards last year for the Tigers. His 56 receptions placed him sixth in the conference, while his 846 receiving yards were third in the SEC behind Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt (67 for 1,267) and South Carolina’s Antwane Wells Jr. (63-898).

Lovett (5-10, 178) has two more years of eligibility after just completing his sophomore campaign.

Lovett was a big-play threat out of the slot for the Tigers. He was the first Mizzou wide receiver since Emanuel Hall in 2018 to have more than 800 receiving yards. Lovett's 2022 campaign included four 100-yard receiving games, with three of them being 130 yards or more. He closed out the regular season with six catches for 130 yards against Arkansas.

Against the Bulldogs, Lovett led Missouri with six catches for 84 yards, with a long reception of 34 yards.

With the graduation of Kearis Jackson, it’s expected Lovett will earn immediate playing time in the slot, along with returning player Ladd McConkey.