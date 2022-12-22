The University of Georgia has landed the commitment of Class of 2023 Rivals100 defensive lineman Jordan Hall.

Hall is a 6-foot-5, 306-pound force to be reckoned with on the defensive interior. Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott is known for developing top defensive linemen and Hall fits the bill.

Scott pitched Georgia's ability to develop Hall’s tremendous size and athleticism into a finished product that NFL teams would covet. Scott noted the versatile use of defensive linemen at Georgia.

"The way they produce and got guys to get better over the time they have, it’s mind-blowing if you ask me. I don’t see a better place to go to get developed like that,” Hall said. “I’ve been versatile since I got to high school. I’m embracing it more now. I’ve played inside all of high school. I just feel like it’s time to open up new things."

Hall has been a priority target for Georgia for quite some time. Hall visited Georgia at least six times. The unofficial visit over the summer was a big one.

With school being out and not having the grind of the season, Scott, head coach Kirby Smart, and the Georgia staff got an opportunity to spend a lot of time with the four-star prospect. Hall had weekly conversations with Smart for several months leading up to this commitment.

The pickup of Hall is a major one for Georgia in the Class of 2023. The commitment raises Georgia’s count in the Class of 2023 to 3,206. Georgia is now ranked second in the team rankings.

Hall joins fellow Rivals100 defensive tackle prospect Jamaal Jarrett in the class. Both Hall and Jarrett were pursued by the likes of Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Jarrett definitely did his part in recruiting Hall to Athens. Jarrett escorted Hall around when both visited for the Auburn game earlier in the 2022 season.

Hall has an extremely quick initial first step at the line of scrimmage. The Jacksonville native also does a good job of using his hands, shedding blocks, and making stops in the run game. With an enormous frame and a lot of quick twitch and explosiveness, the ceiling for Hall is very high. Hall plays similarly to former Georgia Bulldog Devonte Wyatt.