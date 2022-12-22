After not taking a player from the transfer portal in the last offseason, the Georgia Bulldogs have now welcomed the commitment of former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas.

The 6-foot-2 wideout is a native of Eufala, Alabama, and had offers from both South Carolina and Mississippi State. Thomas signed with Mississippi State out of high school in the Class of 2021 and was rated a three-star prospect. Thomas played in 19 games for the Bulldogs from Starkville during his first two seasons in college and collected 62 receptions in Mike Leach's air raid offense.

Thomas had a breakout year as a sophomore in 2022. Thomas caught 44 of the 69 passes on which he was targeted (according to PFF). Seven of those receptions resulted in touchdowns. Twenty-eight of Thomas's catches were chain-movers that resulted in first downs. Thomas averages 14.2 yards per reception for his career.

Thomas's career-best performance came against Texas A&M on October 1 of this season. In that game against the Aggies, Thomas had five grabs for 134 yards and a touchdown. Thomas also had six catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns against Auburn.

Georgia hosted Thomas on campus the weekend of Dec. 10. That visit proved to be enough to sell him on joining the Bulldogs.

Adding Thomas gives some much-needed depth and experience to the Georgia wide receiving core for the 2023 season. Thomas is also a bigger-framed athlete, capable of being physical on the perimeter.