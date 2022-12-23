The buildup for Georgia’s New Year’s Eve date with Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Bowl is well underway.

There’s no shortage of storylines here.

Even if the game wasn’t to determine which of the two programs advance to the national championship in Los Angeles, the fact these two college football bluebloods are meeting for the first time in 30 years would be enough to get tongues wagging.

One of the bigger storylines revolves around the Bulldogs, and whether or not Kirby Smart’s squad can successfully defend its national crown.

What’s the mindset? Is the motivation the same? Are the Bulldogs complacent?

After all, some claim, Georgia is also coming off its first SEC Championship since 2017. That’s a big difference, they say, from last year where the motivation from last year’s loss to Alabama in the conference title tilt helped spark the Bulldogs to right their ship and ultimately claim the national crown.

However, that’s not a scenario this year’s Georgia team agrees with.

“I feel like this year, coming off of a conference championship win, we have worked harder than we did last year coming off a loss,” wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “It’s crazy because people may look at it as we’re complacent, we’re happy. It’s just another box we wanted to check, one of our goals. Our season is not complete yet. We still have goals that we want to reach. The Peach Bowl is the next thing we want to accomplish.”

Jackson is certainly not the only Bulldog who feels this way.

Defensive lineman Zion Logue acknowledges that last year’s defeat obviously sparked him and his teammates to achieve the sport’s ultimate goal. However, the desire to be successful once again certainly has not waned.

"We're just working our tails off in the weight room, on the field, becoming closer as teammates, closer as brothers,” Logue said. “We know we have to make our wins in a 27-day, 29-day period where we have to go do our best to get ready for the game."

Linebacker Smael Mondon agrees.

“Last year after the SEC Championship, we came in with a chip on our shoulder because of the loss,” Mondon said. “This year, we have come in with that same intensity, without coming off a loss. We still have that same fire and intensity.”

Per Jackson, the thrill he and his teammates experienced winning the conference crown is a feeling they desperately want to experience again.

“That was my fourth time going, and the fourth time was the charm. That was exciting, especially being out there with my teammates. Getting to enjoy the confetti. To be able to raise the trophy,” Jackson said. “We’re conference champions. That is a big thing for us. Being able to put numbers on the wall, is our main goal here. Knowing that we were able to do something that hasn’t been done in some years, and we have the possibility to do something special this season. That motivates us to keep pushing and keep working.”

The Buckeyes obviously help with that motivation.

Besides the fact a berth in the national championship will be up for grabs, the opportunity to line up against the Buckeyes is exciting to players like tight end Brock Bowers.

The Bulldogs have been doing plenty of preparation, including taking looks at all 12 games Ohio State has played this year. The season-ender against Michigan was of particular interest.

The Wolverines, who play TCU in the other semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl, rolled past the Buckeyes 45-23.

“We’ve been picking out certain plays, and we’ve been using versions of them to help our offense and seeing what to attack against them, like what works against them and what doesn’t,” Bowers said. “It’s always helpful to have a whole season of film on a team at the end of the year right now, and have time to dissect it.”

Logue says not to worry about Georgia losing any sort of edge. Considering Kirby Smart is the head coach, it will not be allowed.

“We treat every day like a game,” Logue said. “You try to make practice harder than the game, so that by the time December 31 gets here, we've seen everything to get ready for that moment."