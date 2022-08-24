The Daily Recap: UGA won't change approach to non-conference opponents

Here is the Aug. 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

No changes in non-conference scheduling

With the SEC expanding, it’s possible the conference goes to a nine-game schedule. In what is the nation’s toughest conference, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to scale back the non-conference scheduling to ensure the Bulldogs don’t add to an already tough slate.

However, that won’t be the case for Georgia.

Head coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs’ non-conference schedule will remain difficult, within reason, each year.

“As far as a philosophy with us playing more SEC games, if that happens then so be it. That's not going to change our philosophy with non-conference,” Smart said. “We had already moved to that before the realignment and all the things going on. We were already trying to schedule three big games a year. That's just the way we think it's best."

Smart said he isn’t one to run away from tough competition, which is why he’s not going to refrain from adding tough out-of-conference opponents.

“When you play in the SEC, you're going to run the gauntlet anyway. What's one more tough, physical team?” Smart said. “We don't run from that at Georgia. We embrace that, our fans want that, I want that. I think that generates a lot more excitement. I think you recruit off of that. You go and you get to sell the opening game and getting to play in big time venues. So, I think that's important.”

Ten Bulldogs earn All-SEC honors

Georgia saw 10 players earn a spot on the preseason All-SEC coaches teams.

Four UGA players made the first team—tight end Brock Bowers, right tackle Warren McClendon, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Linebacker Nolan Smith, safety Christopher Smith, quarterback Stetson Bennett, receiver Kearis Jackson and center Sedrick Van Pran were all named to the second team. Jackson was named as a return specialist.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey earned a spot on the third team.

Alabama led the way with 19 selections, followed by the 10 for Georgia, and Texas A&M with nine.

‘Dream come true’

Receiver AD Mitchell reflected on the go-ahead touchdown he scored in last season’s national championship win over Alabama. Georgia would get a clinching pick-six from Kelee Ringo on the Crimson Tide’s ensuing drive, capping a 33-18 victory.

"It was like a dream come true," Mitchell said. "Growing up, every kid that plays football dreams of being on a stage like that. It was just crazy. I can’t even explain it to this day.”

Ratledge is ready to return

Offensive guard Tate Ratledge knew something was wrong early in Georgia’s 2021 game against Clemson. Dealing with a great deal of pain, he turned to a teammate to express his dismay.

“I knew right away when it happened. I looked at Warren McClendon at right tackle and I said ‘Warren, my foot’s broke,’’ he recalled. “He was like what do you mean, and the next thing I know they were calling a play.”

Ratledge would soon come out of the game and miss the entire 2021 season due to a Lisfranc injury. Following a long and grueling road to recovery, Ratledge is ready to roll with the 2022 season soon approaching.

“I’m feeling great. It’s been a process getting back, of course, but the better I work the better I feel,” Ratledge said. “It’s been a pretty good fall, so far.”

Brown’s role with Harris

Secondary coach Fran Brown can be credited with an excellent job in preventing cornerback AJ Harris (Central/Phenix City, Ala.) from ending up at Florida.

"I give all the credit to Coach Fran," Harris said. "I was definitely heavy on Florida. Coach Fran, just knowing that I have somebody in the room that cares for me. Coach Smart has been real, but there’s nothing like having a position coach that’s with you every day that’s pushing you to be the best."

