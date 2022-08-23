Tate Ratledge has battled back, mullet and all

Tate Ratledge may currently be more known for his mullet than his play at right guard for Georgia, but that’s something he hopes to soon change.

After missing all but four plays of the opener against Clemson due to a Lisfranc injury, Ratledge has been back, hoping to regain the starting job he held going into the 2021 campaign.

So far, so good.

Although some soreness forced Ratledge to ease back at times during fall practice, the Rome native said Tuesday he feels confident he’ll be ready to go when the Bulldogs open the season a week from Saturday at Mercedes Benz Stadium against Oregon.

“I’m feeling great. It’s been a process getting back, of course, but the better I work the better I feel,” Ratledge said after practice Tuesday. “It’s been a pretty good fall, so far.”

Ratledge also revealed a fact that was previously unknown as far as his injury was concerned. He actually ran a play after it occurred before coming out of the game against the Tigers.

“I knew right away when it happened. I looked at Warren McClendon at right tackle and I said ‘Warren, my foot’s broke,’’ he recalled. “He was like what do you mean, and the next thing I know they were calling a play.”