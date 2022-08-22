Smart's scheduling views not changing, even in expanded SEC

Whether or not the SEC goes to a nine-game conference slate after Texas and Oklahoma officially join the league, do not look for Georgia’s philosophy to change regarding non-conference scheduling.

The Bulldogs are still going to want to play the best teams they can.

“As far as a philosophy with us playing more SEC games, if that happens then so be it. That's not going to change our philosophy with non-conference,” head coach Kirby Smart said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “We had already moved to that before the realignment and all the things going on. We were already trying to schedule three big games a year. That's just the way we think it's best."

A quick look at Georgia’s non-conference schedule over the next 13 years show that Smart is already serious about that.

Last year’s opener against Clemson in Charlotte started what’s going to be a run of 13 straight seasons which will see the Bulldogs face a non-conference Power 5 program not named Georgia Tech.

“When you play in the SEC, you're going to run the gauntlet anyway. What's one more tough, physical team?” Smart said. “We don't run from that at Georgia. We embrace that, our fans want that, I want that. I think that generates a lot more excitement. I think you recruit off of that. You go and you get to sell the opening game and getting to play in big time venues. So, I think that's important.”