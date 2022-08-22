Smart's scheduling views not changing, even in expanded SEC
Whether or not the SEC goes to a nine-game conference slate after Texas and Oklahoma officially join the league, do not look for Georgia’s philosophy to change regarding non-conference scheduling.
The Bulldogs are still going to want to play the best teams they can.
“As far as a philosophy with us playing more SEC games, if that happens then so be it. That's not going to change our philosophy with non-conference,” head coach Kirby Smart said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “We had already moved to that before the realignment and all the things going on. We were already trying to schedule three big games a year. That's just the way we think it's best."
A quick look at Georgia’s non-conference schedule over the next 13 years show that Smart is already serious about that.
Last year’s opener against Clemson in Charlotte started what’s going to be a run of 13 straight seasons which will see the Bulldogs face a non-conference Power 5 program not named Georgia Tech.
“When you play in the SEC, you're going to run the gauntlet anyway. What's one more tough, physical team?” Smart said. “We don't run from that at Georgia. We embrace that, our fans want that, I want that. I think that generates a lot more excitement. I think you recruit off of that. You go and you get to sell the opening game and getting to play in big time venues. So, I think that's important.”
Following next week’s anticipated opener against Oregon, Georgia will travel to Oklahoma for Week 2 of the 2023 campaign, prior to the Sooners joining the league, which as of now remains, July 1, 2025.
The Bulldogs and Clemson will resume hostilities in 2024, again at Mercedes Benz, before a home-and-home series that will see the teams play in 2029 (at Clemson), 2030 (Athens), 2032 (Athens) and 2033 (Clemson).
Prior to expansion, Georgia and Texas were scheduled play in 2028 and 2029, but those games could now be played as conference game, should the league decide to keep the dates as is.
But even without the Longhorns as a non-conference foe, Georgia’s non-conference slate is still an impressive one.
UCLA comes on the schedule in 2025 (at the Rose Bowl) and 2026 (Athens), Louisville in 2026 (Athens) and 2027 (Louisville), Florida State in 2027 (Tallahassee) and 2028 (Athens), Ohio State in 2030 (Athens) and 2031 (Columbus) and North Carolina State in 2033 (Athens) and 2034 (Raleigh).
Georgia and Oklahoma were also slated to meet in Athens in 2031 as non-conference opponents, although that will now obviously no longer be the case.
“You look at it as if you make decisions right now for now. Decisions made for this year and next year were made a long time ago,” Smart said. “It’s always been my philosophy to go play a quality opponent, Power Five opponent, a big matchup. I don't care if it's home-and-home, I don't care if it's neutral site, go play a good team because I really believe that helps your team get better.”