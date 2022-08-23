The recruitment of AJ Harris had more ebbs and flows than the tide.

Georgia looked to be a strong favorite at points during 2021. That momentum then cooled off as Florida and other schools emerged in the early part of 2022.

But ultimately, Harris ended up committing to his "dream school" in Georgia. The consistency of defensive backs coach Fran Brown is the main reason why.

"He was just so genuine," Harris said. "He is the realest coach that I’ve ever been recruited by."