Ten Bulldogs earned preseason All-SEC honors

Ten Georgia Bulldogs were tabbed to the preseason SEC Coaches All-SEC Team, the league announced Monday.

Four players made the first team: tight end Brock Bowers, right tackle Warren McClendon, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Nolan Smith, Christopher Smith, Stetson Bennett, Kearis Jackson and center Sedrick Van Pran were all named to the Second Team. Jackson was named as a return specialist.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey earned third-team honors.

Alabama led the way with 19 selections, followed by the 10 for Georgia, and Texas A&M with nine.

The complete list of honorees can be seen here.

