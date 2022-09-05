Here is the Sept. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Recruiting pitch

Anthony Dasher noted that Georgia’s offensive performance in its 49-3 over Oregon, which featured 571 total yards, had to have been appealing to a variety of recruits who are considering the Bulldogs. Quarterback Stetson Bennett had his way, totaling 368 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one score on the ground.

“I think what they did (Saturday), if you’re watching from home, you’re saying, 'Man, I’d love to play in that offense,'” head coach Kirby Smart said. “They throw the ball around, they toss it around, 30 for 37 for how many yards? I don’t know, but they threw the ball really well.”

Although the Bulldogs looked like the national title contender many thought they would be, Smart said there are still some areas to improve.

“I don’t look at it from an expectations standpoint. I look at it like what can we do better, how do we improve, and how do we get more players playing winning football. Because everybody in this room knows we’re going to lose somebody,” Smart said. “Someone is going to be injured throughout the year; and how do we get them better? The expectations I have for our guys is to play at their best, and our coaches to prepare at their best. I think our guys really did that in this game.”

Carr impressed

One recruit who came away excited with what he saw was four-star receiver Ny Carr (Colquitt County/Moultrie, Ga.). Carr said he was impressed with the energy Georgia displayed against the hapless Ducks.

"The ball was well spread out to all the playmakers and that's how you win another championship," Carr said. "They just can't be stopped. There's nothing more to be said."

By the numbers

Dave McMahon compiled all the important stats following Georgia’s blowout win over Oregon. This included running back Kenny McIntosh totaling a career-best nine catches in a single game. His nine receptions went for 117 yards, which was also a career high.

In addition, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who transferred from Auburn and just completed a 0-4 run against the Bulldogs, has four interceptions in those four games.

Statement win

Safety Christopher Smith said the Bulldogs’ defense went out of its way to show the county that it wasn’t going anywhere following its national title win.

“We’re always trying to make a statement, every time we step on the field,” Smith said. “I just think the way we played today attests to all the work we put in, and how we wanted to execute the game plan. A lot of those guys that got drafted high, they were out there cheering us on, so that definitely helped a lot.”

Defensive end prospect enjoys win

Class of 2025 defensive end Jared Smith (Spain Park/Birmingham, Ala.) declared Georgia the “real deal” after its win over Oregon. Smith said he was focusing on Robert Beal and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins throughout the game.

"They play the same position as me so I was studying them a little," Smith said. "(Beal) was fast off the edge, quick feet, a real playmaker. (Ingram-Dawkins) was very powerful. I like his aggressive style of play."

Bubbly!