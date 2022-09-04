Georgia's 2022 season opener had Ny Carr feeling anxious.

The 2024 Rivals100 receiver commit made the trip to Atlanta to watch the Bulldogs battle Oregon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He looked on as a spectator as Georgia rolled up 571 yards of offense and scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions.

All that had Carr wanting to go from the stands to the sideline.

"It made me want to play right now," Carr said. "I just love the energy. Everybody got after it, offense and defense."