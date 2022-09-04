0 – Georgia has allowed zero touchdowns of any kind in six games since the beginning of last season. The six leads all teams in the nation and is currently two ahead of the next highest teams (Alabama and Texas A&M).

1 and 1 – Ladd McConkey and Kendall Milton both had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game. This has happened 15 times under Kirby Smart. This was the second time for McConkey (2021 against Vanderbilt).

1-1-1 – This is the 21st time since 2018 that Georgia has had three different players with at least one touchdown reception in the game. McConkey, Milton, and AD Mitchell had the honor for the Dawgs on Saturday.

2-0 – The Bulldogs are now a perfect 2-0 against the Ducks. They also won 27 to 16 in the 1977 season opener.

3 – Camden Lewis connected on a 35-yard field goal late in the first half to give Oregon its only points in the game.

4 – Bo Nix has four career interceptions against Georgia. He threw two in three games while playing for Auburn. Malaki Starks had his first career interception while Christopher Smith had the fourth of his career, including his second straight in a season opener.

5 – Stetson Bennett now has five career touchdown rushes following his one-yard score early in the second quarter.

5 – Carson Beck tied his career high in completions with five. He also had five against Charleston Southern last season.

5.3 – Georgia allowed 24 points in its first season opener under Smart in 2016. Since then, the Bulldogs have allowed 32 points in their next six openers or an average of 5.3 points per game.

7-for-7 – The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first seven drives.

8 – Not only did Starks have a pick in his first career game; he also led the Dawgs with eight tackles in the game.

9 – Kenny McIntosh set career highs with nine receptions for 117 yards. The nine receptions are the most by a Georgia running back since Todd Gurley had ten against Auburn in 2013. The 117 yards is the most by a Bulldog back in data going back to at least 1989 (so there is a pretty good chance this could be all-time).

10 and 11 – Oregon had two players with double-digit tackles (Jamal Hill had 11 while Justin Flowe had ten).

40+ - Saturday was the 11th game under Smart in which the Dawgs won by at least 40 points.

49 – 49 points was the most Georgia has scored in a season opener since 2015, when the Bulldogs scored 51 against Louisiana-Monroe. The last time they scored this many against a Power Five team in a season opener was in 1971, when they dominated the other team from the Beaver State. The Dawgs defeated Oregon State 56 to 25.

53 – In Georgia’s lone punt of the game, Brett Thorson booted his first career punt for 53 yards.

90% - Georgia was 9-for-10 in third down conversions. The last time the Dawgs succeeded on at least 90 percent of their third downs was in 2014, when they were a perfect 8-for-8 against Kentucky.

99 - Georgia has now won 99 times in season-openers in school history.

368 – The 368 yards passing total by Bennett was a career-high. He now has three career 300-yard games, and they have all happened within his last four contests.

439 – Georgia had 439 combined passing yards (Bennett had 368 and Beck had 71). The 439 was the most by the Bulldogs under Smart and the most since 2013 against Appalachian State (441).





