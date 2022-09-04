ATLANTA – While one game does not a season make, the effort by Georgia’s young defense in Saturday’s 49-3 win over Oregon certainly qualified as quite the start. Especially in light of the number of players the defense lost to the NFL Draft.

“We’re always trying to make a statement, every time we step on the field,” safety Christopher Smith said. “I just think the way we played today attests to all the work we put in, and how we wanted to execute the game plan. A lot of those guys that got drafted high, they were out there cheering us on, so that definitely helped a lot.”

While there were a few instances where Georgia’s defensive youth was evident, it was rare. At least not enough to warrant many complaints.

“I think it just shows how hard we work and how good the coaches do with us,” Smith said. “There was a lot of talk about us being complacent, but we’re real big on not being complacent. We want to do the hunting; we’re never going to be hunted here, and that’s something Coach (Kirby) Smart has pounded into our minds since the season started.”

That message was apparently received.

The Bulldogs limited Oregon to just 313 yards, but more importantly, Georgia kept the Ducks out of the end zone, fending off a late fourth-quarter drive to make that happen.

“That was one of the biggest moments for our defense,” safety Dan Jackson said. “We had some younger guys in, but they stood up and did what we needed to do. No score right there was huge.”

It was an impressive showing for sure.

Mykel Williams earned the start at defensive end, while fellow freshman Malaki Starks played extensively. Starks actually led the team with eight tackles and notched his first career interception.

Twenty-three different defenders made their way into the final stats.

“Obviously, being a young guy, you’re going to be nervous,” Jackson said. “But you’ve got to use those nerves to help you. Scrimmage-wise, it’s not the same. But when you’re playing against our offense and we have two scrimmages in the summer, those guys are prepared and we showed it today.”

Although the Bulldogs did not record a sack, Smart did not sound too concerned.

“It’s hard to sack Bo Nix. It’s hard. He knows where to go with the ball,” Smart said. “We had some pressures called, but it doesn’t matter if you’re throwing the ball in 2.1 seconds. They screened us a lot, so you’re not going to get many sacks in that.”

Starks’ interception was not the only one.

Smith also picked off a pass and seemed to be set to go for a pick-six such as he had in last year’s opener against Clemson.

“It was kind of the same, the way I jumped down, but it was a different kind of play formation and stuff like that,” Smith said. “I just recognized the formation. I just came off it and made the play.”