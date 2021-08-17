The Daily Recap: UGA's NFL track record at DB helps in recruiting

Here is the Aug. 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The NFL pitch

Four-star defensive back Julian Humphrey (Clear Lake/Houston) may be a Florida commit. That hasn't stopped the Georgia coaching staff from explaining why he should switch his decision.

Humphrey said the recruiting pitch the Bulldogs are offering involves their recent track record of putting defensive backs in the NFL. A year ago, Eric Stokes (Green Bay Packers) was selected in the first round and Tyson Campbell (Jacksonville Jaguars) was the first pick of the second round. Richard LeCounte (Cleveland Browns) was taken in the fifth round and Mark Webb (Los Angeles Chargers) was selected in the seventh round.

"Coach Smart sat me down and talked to me on my visit and told me that they know what they're doing with their DBs," Humphrey said. "Georgia produces fast, physical DBs, and the NFL comes to them to get as one of the top schools to get DBs. They develop fast as the best of the best DBs."

Humphrey also said he wants to run track and field, which appears to be something the Bulldogs would entertain.

On the football field, Humphrey said the Georgia coaches told him he has the ability to play multiple positions due to his skill set.

"Georgia mainly has told me that at the size and the speed that I have right now, that I can go to Georgia and either play corner, nickel, or safety," Humphrey said. "Whenever I go to nickel I can guard the little fast, shifty slot receivers because they know how fast I am and my speed. They also say track is a big thing, and they say that I can run track and do football because they have one of the best track coaches and clubs and everything."

Alexander discusses top two

Former UGA commit Bear Alexander (Brewer/Fort Worth, Texas) spoke with Sam Spiegelman about the two teams sitting atop his list. Although he decommited in June, Georgia is still among the top two.

The other school he’s considering is Texas A&M.

“They are both good programs and they’re both run up under two of the best in the business,” Alexander said. “They’re both going to win.”

Alexander explained why Georgia is still in the mix despite backing off his pledge two months ago.

“They’re still contenders because of the relationships I’ve built with the people in the class and the coaches,” Alexander said. “It’s still like home.”

Greene and Georgia’s opener

Adam Friedman said it’s important to monitor what happens in the season opener between Georgia and Clemson when it comes to the recruitment of receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.).

“As for what's coming next in Greene's recruitment, keep an eye out for him to attend the Georgia/Clemson game at the beginning of September,” Friedman wrote. “He'll be a guest of Clemson's that day but it isn't a significant blow to Georgia's efforts. Clemson just beat Georgia to the punch when coming up with his ticket for the game. Greene is expected to attend at Georgia game at some point this fall.”

Greene is down to a top six, which includes Georgia, Clemson, LSU, North Carolina, Penn State and Oregon.

Rumors vs. Facts