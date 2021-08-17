The Daily Recap: UGA's NFL track record at DB helps in recruiting
The NFL pitch
Four-star defensive back Julian Humphrey (Clear Lake/Houston) may be a Florida commit. That hasn't stopped the Georgia coaching staff from explaining why he should switch his decision.
Humphrey said the recruiting pitch the Bulldogs are offering involves their recent track record of putting defensive backs in the NFL. A year ago, Eric Stokes (Green Bay Packers) was selected in the first round and Tyson Campbell (Jacksonville Jaguars) was the first pick of the second round. Richard LeCounte (Cleveland Browns) was taken in the fifth round and Mark Webb (Los Angeles Chargers) was selected in the seventh round.
"Coach Smart sat me down and talked to me on my visit and told me that they know what they're doing with their DBs," Humphrey said. "Georgia produces fast, physical DBs, and the NFL comes to them to get as one of the top schools to get DBs. They develop fast as the best of the best DBs."
Humphrey also said he wants to run track and field, which appears to be something the Bulldogs would entertain.
On the football field, Humphrey said the Georgia coaches told him he has the ability to play multiple positions due to his skill set.
"Georgia mainly has told me that at the size and the speed that I have right now, that I can go to Georgia and either play corner, nickel, or safety," Humphrey said. "Whenever I go to nickel I can guard the little fast, shifty slot receivers because they know how fast I am and my speed. They also say track is a big thing, and they say that I can run track and do football because they have one of the best track coaches and clubs and everything."
Alexander discusses top two
Former UGA commit Bear Alexander (Brewer/Fort Worth, Texas) spoke with Sam Spiegelman about the two teams sitting atop his list. Although he decommited in June, Georgia is still among the top two.
The other school he’s considering is Texas A&M.
“They are both good programs and they’re both run up under two of the best in the business,” Alexander said. “They’re both going to win.”
Alexander explained why Georgia is still in the mix despite backing off his pledge two months ago.
“They’re still contenders because of the relationships I’ve built with the people in the class and the coaches,” Alexander said. “It’s still like home.”
Greene and Georgia’s opener
Adam Friedman said it’s important to monitor what happens in the season opener between Georgia and Clemson when it comes to the recruitment of receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.).
“As for what's coming next in Greene's recruitment, keep an eye out for him to attend the Georgia/Clemson game at the beginning of September,” Friedman wrote. “He'll be a guest of Clemson's that day but it isn't a significant blow to Georgia's efforts. Clemson just beat Georgia to the punch when coming up with his ticket for the game. Greene is expected to attend at Georgia game at some point this fall.”
Greene is down to a top six, which includes Georgia, Clemson, LSU, North Carolina, Penn State and Oregon.
Rumors vs. Facts
What to watch from Clemson’s offense
With Georgia’s opener against Clemson three weeks away, Brent Rollins took a close look at the Tigers’ offense. One aspect he pointed out was Clemson’s success with the screen game.
“Getting the ball to your playmakers quickly. It's something most every offense tries to do, some are just more successful at it than others,” Rollins wrote. “One of the primary ways the Tigers do this is through their screen game. Not only do they use the screen effectively, but they use the concept as much as anyone in the Power 5. Last season, Trevor Lawrence and Uiagalelei had 19.5 percent of their yardage from screens. By comparison, JT Daniels had just 7.7 percent of his yards off screens.
“Clemson uses the screen to get anyone the ball, but especially Travis Etienne last season. Anytime the Tiger offense needed a play in 2020, Etienne was the focus, even in the passing game. He finished the year tops among FBS running backs in receiving grade (90.9) and was also the second-most targeted (58). Of those 58 targets, 35 were behind the line of scrimmage, with 29 receptions coming on screens that he turned into 293 yards and 16 first downs. The Tigers will likely look to the tight ends and receivers to help replace that production, as returning running back Lyn-J Dixon only has 21 career targets.”
Re-ranking the 2008 class
With the benefit of hindsight, Patrick Garbin took a look at the 2008 recruiting class and re-ranked it based on each player’s production during their time with the program.
The initial Rivals ranking had a top five, in order, of receiver A.J. Green, athlete Richard Samuel, defensive tackle DeAngelo Tyson, offensive lineman A.J. Harmon and defensive end Toby Jackson.
Looking back, Garbin re-ranked the top five, in order, with Green, center Ben Jones, cornerback Brandon Boykin, safety Bacarri Rambo and receiver Tavarres King. Jones had the biggest jump of anyone, moving from 16th to second. Rambo was close behind, moving up 13 spots from 17th to fourth.
Safety Sanders Commings also jumped 13 spots, going from 20th to seventh.
Three weeks to go
Juwan Parker’s new job
